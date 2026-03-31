Pirated Dhurandhar 2 Video Pulled From YouTube After Fans Flag Leak To Makers

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The blockbuster run for Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit an unexpected hurdle after a pirated version of the film surfaced on YouTube, trigerring concern among fans. The unauthorised upload, reportedly a low-resolution recording, quickly caught the attention of viewers who wasted no time in flagging it to director Aditya Dhar and urging immediate action.

Their efforts paid off. Following multiple complaints, the video was swiftly removed from the platform, helping safeguard the film’s ongoing theatrical performance.

ALSO READ: 'Patience, Perseverance, Passion': Arjun Rampal Reflects On Journey After ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Storm

Social Media Users Demand Swift Action

@AdityaDharFilms @yamigautam dhurandhar 2 has been uploaded on YouTube



Please raise a complaint on YouTube...



I genuinely want this movie to cross 3000 crore minimum

I love the storytelling and cinematography so much.

Cried on the last scene.



YouTube channel name:-

A2z movie — Gunjan Mehta (@Gunjan_2706) March 30, 2026

The online reaction was immediate and vocal. Several users tagged the filmmaker directly, requesting intervention to remove the pirated content.

One user wrote, "@AdityaDharFilms @yamigautam Dhurandhar 2 has been uploaded on YouTube. Please raise a complaint on YouTube. I genuinely want this movie to cross 3000 crore minimum. I love the storytelling and cinematography so much. Cried in the last scene."

@AdityaDharFilms Sir this is please check youtube there is dhurandhar 2 almost uploaded... Some blasted jealous of ur movie theatre still going full... please remove from YouTube.. check any other more i don't no.....🙏 Bharat Mata ki Jai — pramod rajs (@RajsPramod24831) March 30, 2026

Another posted, "@AdityaDharFilms Sir, please check YouTube; Dhurandhar 2 has been almost uploaded. Some jealous people are trying to affect the theatre run. Please remove it from YouTube. Bharat Mata ki Jai."

The collective push from audiences played a crucial role in the quick takedown.

Earlier Glitch Led To Film’s Re-Release

This isn’t the first time the film has made headlines since release. Earlier, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a technical error, a cameraman’s reflection visible during a fight scene. The clip quickly went viral, sparking debate over whether it was a genuine mistake or a publicity tactic.

Responding promptly, the makers issued revised prints across cinemas nationwide.

Piracy Laws In India

The incident has once again highlighted the ongoing issue of film piracy. Under the Copyright Act, 1957, downloading, sharing, or uploading pirated content without permission is a criminal offence in India.

Those found guilty may face fines, compensation claims, and even imprisonment of up to three years, with repeat offenders subject to stricter penalties.

Star-Studded Cast Drives Massive Appeal

Beyond the controversies, the film’s widespread popularity is powered by its ensemble cast. Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film features Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, adding to its cross-audience appeal.