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HomeEntertainmentPirated Dhurandhar 2 Video Pulled From YouTube After Fans Flag Leak To Makers

Pirated Dhurandhar 2 Video Pulled From YouTube After Fans Flag Leak To Makers

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 was leaked on YouTube but swiftly removed after fans alerted makers. Here’s how piracy concerns unfolded amid its record run.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
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The blockbuster run for Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit an unexpected hurdle after a pirated version of the film surfaced on YouTube, trigerring concern among fans. The unauthorised upload, reportedly a low-resolution recording, quickly caught the attention of viewers who wasted no time in flagging it to director Aditya Dhar and urging immediate action.

Their efforts paid off. Following multiple complaints, the video was swiftly removed from the platform, helping safeguard the film’s ongoing theatrical performance.

ALSO READ: 'Patience, Perseverance, Passion': Arjun Rampal Reflects On Journey After ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Storm

Social Media Users Demand Swift Action

The online reaction was immediate and vocal. Several users tagged the filmmaker directly, requesting intervention to remove the pirated content.

One user wrote, "@AdityaDharFilms @yamigautam Dhurandhar 2 has been uploaded on YouTube. Please raise a complaint on YouTube. I genuinely want this movie to cross 3000 crore minimum. I love the storytelling and cinematography so much. Cried in the last scene."

Another posted, "@AdityaDharFilms Sir, please check YouTube; Dhurandhar 2 has been almost uploaded. Some jealous people are trying to affect the theatre run. Please remove it from YouTube. Bharat Mata ki Jai."

The collective push from audiences played a crucial role in the quick takedown.

Earlier Glitch Led To Film’s Re-Release

This isn’t the first time the film has made headlines since release. Earlier, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a technical error, a cameraman’s reflection visible during a fight scene. The clip quickly went viral, sparking debate over whether it was a genuine mistake or a publicity tactic.

Responding promptly, the makers issued revised prints across cinemas nationwide.

Piracy Laws In India

The incident has once again highlighted the ongoing issue of film piracy. Under the Copyright Act, 1957, downloading, sharing, or uploading pirated content without permission is a criminal offence in India.

Those found guilty may face fines, compensation claims, and even imprisonment of up to three years, with repeat offenders subject to stricter penalties.

Star-Studded Cast Drives Massive Appeal

Beyond the controversies, the film’s widespread popularity is powered by its ensemble cast. Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film features Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, adding to its cross-audience appeal.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the movie 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' on YouTube?

A pirated, low-resolution version of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' was uploaded to YouTube, causing concern among fans. The video was quickly removed after numerous complaints.

What action did the director take regarding the pirated video?

Following multiple complaints from fans, director Aditya Dhar ensured the pirated video was swiftly removed from YouTube to protect the film's theatrical performance.

What are the legal consequences of film piracy in India?

In India, pirating films without permission is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act, 1957. Offenders can face fines, compensation claims, and up to three years imprisonment.

Has 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' had any other issues since its release?

Yes, earlier viewers spotted a cameraman's reflection in a fight scene. The filmmakers promptly re-released revised prints across cinemas to address this technical error.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
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Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2 Pirated Dhurandhar 2 Video
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