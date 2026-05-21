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HomeNewsIndia‘Long Live Rahul Gandhi’: Tamil Nadu Congress MLA's Oath Moment Triggers Governor’s Interjection

‘Long Live Rahul Gandhi’: Tamil Nadu Congress MLA's Oath Moment Triggers Governor’s Interjection

The Congress legislature party leader from Killiyoor constituency is one of two Congress MLAs inducted as ministers in the Vijay-led TVK government.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 21 May 2026 06:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress leader sworn in as Tamil Nadu minister after 60 years.
  • Governor interrupted oath invocation of Congress leaders.
  • Congress joins Tamil Nadu government, supporting TVK party.

A historic moment unfolded in Tamil Nadu politics as a Congress leader took oath as minister in the state government after a gap of 60 years.

The Congress has become part of the Tamil Nadu government for the first time since 1967.

Oath Ceremony Witnesses Controversy

However, the occasion was not without controversy. As Congress MLA S Rajesh Kumar took oath of office, a row broke out after he invoked senior Congress leaders from the podium, drawing a swift response from Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar, who was administering the oath.

The Congress legislature party leader from Killiyoor constituency is one of two Congress MLAs inducted as ministers in the Vijay-led TVK government.

Governor Intervenes During Oath

While reading the oath from the official document, Kumar suddenly hailed Congress leaders Kamaraj, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi after completing the formal oath.

The invocation prompted a sharp reminder from the Governor, who said, “That is not part of your oath,” while smiling. The minister-designate also smiled in response before proceeding to sign the oath document.

‘Long Live Kamaraj, Rajiv Gandhi And Rahul Gandhi’

Video footage from the ceremony showed S Rajesh Kumar saying, “long live the name of Kamaraj” (late Congress veteran from Tamil Nadu), “long live Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi” (former Prime Minister), and “long live people's leader Rahul Gandhi”.

Congress Joins TVK Government

The Congress, which has five MLAs in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, has become a key component of the TVK government after the Vijay-led party fell short of a majority in the election results.

The party was the first to announce support for TVK after breaking ties with its long-standing ally DMK. Although Congress had been a DMK ally for 20 years, it was never part of DMK-led ministries in the state.

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Cabinet Expansion Under Vijay-Led Government

Joseph Vijay took oath as Chief Minister along with nine ministers on May 10. On Thursday, he expanded his Cabinet with the inclusion of 21 TVK and two Congress MLAs.

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Before You Go

Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Warns of ‘Economic Storm’ and Adani Fallout

Frequently Asked Questions

When was the last time Congress was part of the Tamil Nadu government?

The Congress party became part of the Tamil Nadu government for the first time since 1967. This marks a significant return after a 60-year gap.

Who is the Congress MLA that took oath as minister?

Congress MLA S Rajesh Kumar, the legislature party leader from Killiyoor constituency, was inducted as a minister. He is one of two Congress MLAs joining the state government.

Was there any controversy during the oath ceremony?

Yes, a controversy arose when Congress MLA S Rajesh Kumar invoked senior Congress leaders after taking his oath. The Governor reminded him that this was not part of the official oath.

Why did Congress join the current Tamil Nadu government?

The Congress party joined the TVK government because the Vijay-led party fell short of a majority. Congress announced its support for TVK after breaking ties with its ally, the DMK.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 06:29 PM (IST)
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Rahul Gandhi CONGRESS : Rahul Gandhi Congress MLA's Oath Moment
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