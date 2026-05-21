Umar Khalid Moves Delhi High Court Against Bail Rejection In 2020 Riots Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Umar Khalid appeals Delhi court's interim bail rejection.

He sought bail for family rituals and mother's surgery.

Court found rituals unnecessary, family available for care.

Umar Khalid has moved the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order that dismissed his interim bail plea in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) related to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi.

His appeal against the trial court’s May 19 order has been listed for hearing on Friday before a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain.

Interim Bail Plea For Family Reasons

Khalid had sought 15 days of interim bail to attend a 40-day post-death ritual (Chehlum) of his uncle and to take care of his mother, who is scheduled to undergo surgery.

However, the trial court rejected the request, observing that attending the ritual of his deceased uncle was not necessary and noting that other family members were available to care for his mother.

Charges Under UAPA In 2020 Riots Conspiracy Case

Khalid has been booked under the UAPA, accused of being one of the alleged masterminds in the conspiracy linked to the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured in northeast Delhi.

The riots had broken out during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Other Accused In The Case

Several others, including activists Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, have also been booked in connection with the larger conspiracy case being investigated by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Previous Bail Rejections

On September 2, 2025, a bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur had denied bail to Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Miran Haider and other accused in the case.

ALSO READ: ‘Long Live Rahul Gandhi’: Tamil Nadu Congress MLA's Oath Moment Triggers Governor’s Interjection

The Supreme Court later upheld the order in January.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Raut Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid BJP ‘Traitor’ Row, Targets Centre Over Pahalgam Attack