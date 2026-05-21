Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaUmar Khalid Moves Delhi High Court Against Bail Rejection In 2020 Riots Case

Umar Khalid Moves Delhi High Court Against Bail Rejection In 2020 Riots Case

His appeal against the trial court’s May 19 order has been listed for hearing on Friday before a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 21 May 2026 08:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Umar Khalid appeals Delhi court's interim bail rejection.
  • He sought bail for family rituals and mother's surgery.
  • Court found rituals unnecessary, family available for care.

Umar Khalid has moved the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order that dismissed his interim bail plea in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) related to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi.

His appeal against the trial court’s May 19 order has been listed for hearing on Friday before a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain.

Interim Bail Plea For Family Reasons

Khalid had sought 15 days of interim bail to attend a 40-day post-death ritual (Chehlum) of his uncle and to take care of his mother, who is scheduled to undergo surgery.

However, the trial court rejected the request, observing that attending the ritual of his deceased uncle was not necessary and noting that other family members were available to care for his mother.

Charges Under UAPA In 2020 Riots Conspiracy Case

Khalid has been booked under the UAPA, accused of being one of the alleged masterminds in the conspiracy linked to the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured in northeast Delhi.

The riots had broken out during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Other Accused In The Case

Several others, including activists Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, have also been booked in connection with the larger conspiracy case being investigated by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Previous Bail Rejections

On September 2, 2025, a bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur had denied bail to Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Miran Haider and other accused in the case.

ALSO READ: ‘Long Live Rahul Gandhi’: Tamil Nadu Congress MLA's Oath Moment Triggers Governor’s Interjection

The Supreme Court later upheld the order in January.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Raut Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid BJP ‘Traitor’ Row, Targets Centre Over Pahalgam Attack

Before You Go

Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Warns of ‘Economic Storm’ and Adani Fallout

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Umar Khalid move the Delhi High Court?

Umar Khalid has appealed to the Delhi High Court after a trial court rejected his interim bail plea. The plea was related to a case under the UAPA concerning the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy.

What were the reasons Umar Khalid sought interim bail?

He sought 15 days of interim bail to attend his uncle's post-death ritual and to care for his mother who was scheduled for surgery.

What charges does Umar Khalid face?

Khalid is booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and is accused of being a mastermind in the conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi.

Has Umar Khalid been denied bail before?

Yes, Umar Khalid and other accused in the case were denied bail by a bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur in September 2025, an order later upheld by the Supreme Court.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 May 2026 07:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Umar Khalid Delhi High Court Breaking News ABP Live Umar Khalid Moves Delhi HC
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Umar Khalid Moves Delhi High Court Against Bail Rejection In 2020 Riots Case
Umar Khalid Moves Delhi High Court Against Bail Rejection In 2020 Riots Case
India
‘Long Live Rahul Gandhi’: Tamil Nadu Congress MLA's Oath Moment Triggers Governor’s Interjection
‘Long Live Rahul Gandhi’: TN Congress MLA's Oath Moment Triggers Governor’s Interjection
India
Ebola Virus Outbreak: India-Africa Forum Summit Postponed
Ebola Virus Outbreak: India-Africa Forum Summit Postponed
India
Amazon, Google Among US Firms Driving $60 Billion Investment Push Into India
Amazon, Google Among US Firms Driving $60 Billion Investment Push Into India
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Warns of ‘Economic Storm’ and Adani Fallout
Bengal Re-Poll: TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan Withdraws From Falta Seat
Punjab Horror: Singer Inder Kaur Found Dead in Canal, Main Accused Flees to Canada
Breaking:Severe Heatwave Grips North India as Temperatures Touch 48°C, IMD Issues Alert
Breaking: Samar Singh Moves High Court for Anticipatory Bail in Tusha Sharma Mystery
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ulupi Borah
Ulupi Borah
Security, Connectivity And China: The Rising Importance Of India’s Northeast
Opinion
Embed widget