Umar Khalid has appealed to the Delhi High Court after a trial court rejected his interim bail plea. The plea was related to a case under the UAPA concerning the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy.
Umar Khalid Moves Delhi High Court Against Bail Rejection In 2020 Riots Case
His appeal against the trial court’s May 19 order has been listed for hearing on Friday before a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain.
- Umar Khalid appeals Delhi court's interim bail rejection.
- He sought bail for family rituals and mother's surgery.
- Court found rituals unnecessary, family available for care.
Umar Khalid has moved the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order that dismissed his interim bail plea in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) related to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi.
His appeal against the trial court’s May 19 order has been listed for hearing on Friday before a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain.
Interim Bail Plea For Family Reasons
Khalid had sought 15 days of interim bail to attend a 40-day post-death ritual (Chehlum) of his uncle and to take care of his mother, who is scheduled to undergo surgery.
However, the trial court rejected the request, observing that attending the ritual of his deceased uncle was not necessary and noting that other family members were available to care for his mother.
Charges Under UAPA In 2020 Riots Conspiracy Case
Khalid has been booked under the UAPA, accused of being one of the alleged masterminds in the conspiracy linked to the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured in northeast Delhi.
The riots had broken out during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Other Accused In The Case
Several others, including activists Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, have also been booked in connection with the larger conspiracy case being investigated by the Delhi Police Special Cell.
Previous Bail Rejections
On September 2, 2025, a bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur had denied bail to Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Miran Haider and other accused in the case.
ALSO READ: ‘Long Live Rahul Gandhi’: Tamil Nadu Congress MLA's Oath Moment Triggers Governor’s Interjection
The Supreme Court later upheld the order in January.
ALSO READ: Sanjay Raut Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid BJP ‘Traitor’ Row, Targets Centre Over Pahalgam Attack
Before You Go
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Warns of ‘Economic Storm’ and Adani Fallout
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Umar Khalid move the Delhi High Court?
What were the reasons Umar Khalid sought interim bail?
He sought 15 days of interim bail to attend his uncle's post-death ritual and to care for his mother who was scheduled for surgery.
What charges does Umar Khalid face?
Khalid is booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and is accused of being a mastermind in the conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi.
Has Umar Khalid been denied bail before?
Yes, Umar Khalid and other accused in the case were denied bail by a bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur in September 2025, an order later upheld by the Supreme Court.