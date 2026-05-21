Will Delhi & Parts Of North India Receive Rainfall? Here’s What IMD Says

A western disturbance has started influencing northern India and the Himalayan region, bringing the possibility of rain, thunderstorms and strong winds across several states even as parts of the country continue to reel under intense heatwave conditions. According to IMD scientist Naresh Kumar, the weather system is expected to gradually ease heatwave conditions in Jammu and Kashmir from Thursday onwards, while high temperatures may persist in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the Delhi-NCR region for a little longer.

The development comes amid a separate global climate warning over the possible return of El Niño conditions later this year, raising concerns over weather instability and monsoon patterns.

Western Disturbance Arrives

Satellite images captured by the INSAT-3DS weather system on May 21 showed extensive cloud cover stretching across Afghanistan and Pakistan, signalling the movement of the western disturbance towards northern India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next two days. Punjab and western Rajasthan are also likely to witness rain activity and dust storms.

The IMD further warned of thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching up to 70 kmph in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, while hailstorm activity has also been predicted in isolated regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

According to IMD scientist Naresh Kumar, the western disturbance is expected to reduce temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir immediately. However, Delhi-NCR is likely to continue experiencing temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius for most of the week, prompting the IMD to issue an Orange Alert for the region.

Also Read: IMD Issues Fresh 5-Day Severe Heat Wave Warning For Delhi And Parts Of North India

El Niño Concern Grows

The weather developments come alongside a fresh warning from the US Climate Prediction Center regarding the possible arrival of El Niño conditions. The agency said climate indicators, which remained neutral until mid-May, are now increasingly pointing towards the development of El Niño in the coming months.

El Niño is a climate phenomenon linked to unusually warm sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. Although it originates far from India, it can disrupt global weather systems, including monsoon rainfall patterns across South Asia.

Climate experts closely monitor El Niño because of its potential impact on rainfall distribution, temperatures and atmospheric circulation. Meteorologists say the combination of regional weather disturbances and possible El Niño conditions is likely to keep India’s weather patterns under close watch in the coming months.

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