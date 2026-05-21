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HomeNewsWho Was Hamza Burhan? Pulwama Attack Mastermind & Al-Badr Recruiter Killed In PoK

Who Was Hamza Burhan? Pulwama Attack Mastermind & Al-Badr Recruiter Killed In PoK

Hamza Burhan, a key Pulwama attack mastermind and Al-Badr recruiter, is killed in PoK amid growing scrutiny of terror networks.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 21 May 2026 06:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hamza Burhan, Pulwama attack plotter, reportedly killed in PoK.
  • He was a key recruiter for Al-Badr, then formed 'Lone Wolf Warriors'.
  • Burhan was designated a terrorist by India in 2022.

Arjumand Gulzar Dar, better known as Hamza Burhan or “Doctor”, was regarded by Indian security agencies as one of the key masterminds behind the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and a major recruiter linked to the Pakistan-backed terror outfit Al-Badr. Hamza, who was reportedly shot dead by unidentified attackers in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), had long been on the radar of Indian agencies for his alleged role in terror recruitment, radicalisation and operational planning in Jammu and Kashmir. India designated him a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in 2022.

Who Was Hamza Burhan?

A resident of Ratnipora in Pulwama district, Hamza Burhan was born in 1999 and was identified as the son of Gulzar Ahmad Dar. According to security records, he travelled to Pakistan in 2017 on the pretext of pursuing higher education but soon became linked to terror networks operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Investigators alleged that he played a major role in radicalising Kashmiri youth and encouraging recruitment into terror groups. Security agencies described him as a “master recruiter” who allegedly lured young people using narratives around martyrdom and religious struggle while operating safely from PoK.

After reportedly distancing himself from Al-Badr in 2021, Hamza is believed to have established another network called “Lone Wolf Warriors”. The group was accused of plotting attacks targeting non-local residents and Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

Also Read: Pulwama Attack Mastermind Hamza Burhan Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants In PoK

What Is Al-Badr?

Al-Badr is a Pakistan-backed terror organisation banned by the Indian government in 2002. Formed in 1998, the group’s stated objective is the separation of Jammu and Kashmir from India and its merger with Pakistan.

Indian agencies have repeatedly said that the outfit maintains links with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI and Jamaat-e-Islami. Security experts also believe Al-Badr has at times functioned as a proxy or support network for terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The organisation has been linked to multiple attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, including grenade attacks in Pulwama and Shopian in 2018. It has also been accused of involvement in arms smuggling, fidayeen attacks and terror recruitment operations.

Hamza Burhan’s killing is now being viewed by some security observers as part of a wider pattern of mysterious attacks and internal rivalries within terror networks operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Also Read: Asim Munir Flies To Tehran With Iran-US Talks Nearing Turning Point

Before You Go

Breaking: Samar Singh Moves High Court for Anticipatory Bail in Tusha Sharma Mystery

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 06:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pulwama Attack Pakistan Hamza Burhan
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