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HomeEntertainmentHollywoodMumbai Gets Its First-Ever FRIENDS Experience This June, Looks Like A Nostalgia Trip

Mumbai Gets Its First-Ever FRIENDS Experience This June, Looks Like A Nostalgia Trip

Mumbai is set to host India’s first-ever FRIENDS Experience this June. From Monica’s apartment to Central Perk, fans can relive iconic moments from the hit sitcom.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 May 2026 06:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The FRIENDS Experience pop-up museum arrives in Mumbai June 12-13.
  • Fans can recreate iconic moments.
  • Experience features detailed sets like Monica's apartment and recliners.
  • This marks the beloved sitcom's first immersive pop-up in India.

If you grew up watching six friends navigate life in New York City, here is your chance to step right into their world. Mumbai is all set to welcome The FRIENDS Experience, an immersive pop-up museum dedicated to the beloved 1990s sitcom, for the very first time.

Could We Be Any More Excited?

Arriving in the city on June 12 and 13, starting at 11am, the experience is a creation of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Original X Productions, and Warner Bros. Television Group. Since its launch in 2019, the pop-up has already made its way through more than 33 cities across the world. Mumbai marks its first-ever stop in India.

 
 
 
 
 
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At The FRIENDS Experience

From walking into Monica's apartment to sinking into Chandler and Joey's iconic recliners, the experience recreates some of the most recognisable sets from the show in stunning detail. Fans can also bring some of their favourite moments to life, including a go at Ross's unforgettable "Pivot!" scene, and a photo stop at the fountain made famous by the show's opening credits.

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And of course, no FRIENDS tribute would be complete without Central Perk. A full replica of the coffee house, complete with the signature orange couch, sits at the heart of the experience, giving visitors the perfect spot to simply sit back and soak it all in.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is The FRIENDS Experience coming to Mumbai?

The FRIENDS Experience is an immersive pop-up museum dedicated to the beloved 1990s sitcom, The FRIENDS. It allows fans to step into the world of the show.

When will The FRIENDS Experience be in Mumbai?

The experience will be in Mumbai on June 12 and 13, starting at 11 am. This marks its first-ever stop in India.

What can I expect to see and do at The FRIENDS Experience?

You can explore recreations of iconic sets like Monica's apartment and Central Perk, recreate famous scenes like 'Pivot!', and sit in Chandler and Joey's recliners.

Who created The FRIENDS Experience?

The experience is a creation of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Original X Productions, and Warner Bros. Television Group.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 06:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood Tv Show Friends MUMBAI American Show
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