Mumbai Gets Its First-Ever FRIENDS Experience This June, Looks Like A Nostalgia Trip

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The FRIENDS Experience pop-up museum arrives in Mumbai June 12-13.

Fans can recreate iconic moments.

Experience features detailed sets like Monica's apartment and recliners.

This marks the beloved sitcom's first immersive pop-up in India.

If you grew up watching six friends navigate life in New York City, here is your chance to step right into their world. Mumbai is all set to welcome The FRIENDS Experience, an immersive pop-up museum dedicated to the beloved 1990s sitcom, for the very first time.

Could We Be Any More Excited?

Arriving in the city on June 12 and 13, starting at 11am, the experience is a creation of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Original X Productions, and Warner Bros. Television Group. Since its launch in 2019, the pop-up has already made its way through more than 33 cities across the world. Mumbai marks its first-ever stop in India.

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At The FRIENDS Experience

From walking into Monica's apartment to sinking into Chandler and Joey's iconic recliners, the experience recreates some of the most recognisable sets from the show in stunning detail. Fans can also bring some of their favourite moments to life, including a go at Ross's unforgettable "Pivot!" scene, and a photo stop at the fountain made famous by the show's opening credits.

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And of course, no FRIENDS tribute would be complete without Central Perk. A full replica of the coffee house, complete with the signature orange couch, sits at the heart of the experience, giving visitors the perfect spot to simply sit back and soak it all in.