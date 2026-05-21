Engine Fire Scare On Air India Bengaluru-Delhi Flight, All Passengers Safe

An Air India flight from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at Delhi airport on Thursday evening after sparks were reportedly seen in one of its engines, sources said.

The flight, AI2802, operated by an Airbus A320neo aircraft, landed safely under emergency conditions. All passengers and crew members on board are safe. The aircraft was later moved away from the taxiway.

Air India confirmed the incident and said it is gathering more details while coordinating with authorities.

This marks the second Air India incident reported on the same day after another flight suffered a tailstrike while landing in Bengaluru earlier.

We are aware of an incident involving flight AI2802 operating from Bengaluru to Delhi on 21 May 2026. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew are safe.



We are currently gathering additional information and are working closely with the relevant authorities.… — Air India (@airindia) May 21, 2026