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HomeNewsEngine Fire Scare On Air India Bengaluru-Delhi Flight, All Passengers Safe

Engine Fire Scare On Air India Bengaluru-Delhi Flight, All Passengers Safe

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 21 May 2026 11:01 PM (IST)

An Air India flight from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at Delhi airport on Thursday evening after sparks were reportedly seen in one of its engines, sources said.

The flight, AI2802, operated by an Airbus A320neo aircraft, landed safely under emergency conditions. All passengers and crew members on board are safe. The aircraft was later moved away from the taxiway.

Air India confirmed the incident and said it is gathering more details while coordinating with authorities.

This marks the second Air India incident reported on the same day after another flight suffered a tailstrike while landing in Bengaluru earlier.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 11:01 PM (IST)
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