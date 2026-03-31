Alka Yagnik Reveals Ongoing Struggle With Rare Hearing Disorder, Unable To Take Up New Work

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Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik has once again opened up about her health, revealing that her struggle with a rare hearing disorder continues to affect her daily life and career. More than a year after first disclosing her diagnosis, the celebrated singer has admitted that recovery remains uncertain, leaving fans concerned and hopeful in equal measure.

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'Still Suffering': Singer Opens Up About Ongoing Battle

In a recent interaction with NDTV, Alka shared a quiet but powerful update on her condition. Despite maintaining a low profile, she acknowledged that the illess has not eased.

According to the report, the singer appeared hesistant to speak at length about her health, but candidly admitted that she is "still suffering" from the condition.

The impact on her professional life has been significant. Even as music composers continue to reach out, she finds herself unable to return to the studio. “Composers approach me now and then. But I am not able to do it,” Alka said in the interview.

Career On Pause Despite Continued Demand

For decades, Alka’s voice has defined some of Bollywood’s most iconic melodies. However, her recent absence from new projects has not gone unnoticed.

Her last recorded track, Naram Kaalja, featured in Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali and composed by A. R. Rahman, marked her most recent musical outing in 2024. Since then, she has stepped away from playback singing entirely.

Earlier this year, the Government of India honoured her with the prestigious Padma Bhushan. Reflecting on the recognition, she responded with humility, saying, “Not really. Whenever it comes, it's welcome like that."

When The Diagnosis First Came To Light

Alka had first revealed her condition in 2024 through a heartfelt note on social media, explaining how the sudden onset left her stunned. The diagnosis pointed to a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss triggered by a viral infection.

“To all my fans, friends, followers and well-wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action. It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…this sudden, major setback has caught me completely unaware,” Alka wrote in the note.

At the time, she also reached out to her fans for support, adding, “As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers."

A Cautionary Note On Hearing Health

Alongside her diagnosis, Alka had issued a gentle yet important warning about the risks of prolonged exposure to loud music and headphones. Drawing from her own experience, she urged people to be mindful of their hearing health, an aspect often overlooked until it is too late.