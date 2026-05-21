Prakash Raj Supports Cockroach Janta Party, Takes Swipe At BJP Over NEET Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prakash Raj supports satirical 'Cockroach Janta Party' campaign.

Campaign critiques government amid NEET controversy and youth anger.

Raj criticizes Centre, links party to 'Bigots Janata Party'.

Actor previously mocked 'Melodi' trend and PM Modi.

Actor Prakash Raj has once again landed in the middle of a political storm after openly supporting the viral satirical campaign called Cockroach Janta Party. Known for his outspoked political views, the actor used social media to criticise the Centre and the BJP while referring to the anger among students and young people following the NEET paper leak controversy.

ALSO READ: Dhruv Rathee Asks ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ To Include Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation In Manifesto: WATCH

Viral Campaign Triggers Political Debate

The online campaign, which gained traction across social media platforms through memes and satire-driven posts, quickly became a talking point among users discussing unemployment, student frustration and the NEET examination controversy. Several posts linked the movement to growing public anger against the government.

MATCH ON .. Cockroachs janatha party takes Vs Bigots janatha party 😂😂😂 #justasking pic.twitter.com/WoDZPT53vd — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 21, 2026

Prakash Raj amplified the campaign through a series of tweets that soon went viral. In one of his posts, he wrote, “Do not underestimate the power of the youth.” In another, he appeared to target the BJP with the phrase, “Cockroach Janata Party versus Bigots Janata Party.”

The actor also shared a widely circulated image claiming that the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ Instagram account had amassed millions of followers within days. The post compared the campaign’s online growth with the BJP’s social media following, suggesting that young people across the country were now demanding answers from those in power.

Hope … this is what will happen .. the youth of my country will Rise..Resist and Reclaim 💪💪💪 more power to you all and @Cockroach4India #justasking https://t.co/SFb6RXS8ql — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 20, 2026

In another tweet, Prakash Raj wrote, “Hope… the youth of my country will now rise… protest and reclaim their rights. More power to all of you.”

NEET Controversy And Youth Anger

The actor’s comments surfaced at a time when protests linked to the alleged NEET paper leak had intensified in several parts of the country. Students and parents have continued to express frustration over the issue, while opposition parties have also mounted attacks on the government.

ALSO READ: Cockroach Janta Party Finds Celebrity Followers In Kunal Kamra, Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Uorfi

Earlier Remarks On PM Modi And ‘Melodi’ Trend

This is not the first occasion on which Prakash Raj has publicly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Recently, he had also mocked the viral ‘Melodi’ trend linked to PM Modi’s interaction with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

After videos of PM Modi gifting sweets to Meloni circulated online, Prakash Raj questioned the optics surrounding the moment and described it as “image politics”. His comments had then sparked strong reactions from BJP supporters on social media.