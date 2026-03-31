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Arjun Rampal is basking in a powerful comeback moment as the Dhurandhar franchise continues to dominate the box office. Riding high on the overwhelming response to Dhurandhar 2, the actor has opened up about his journey in cinema, expressing heartfelt gratitude to fans who stood by him through the years. Calling himself “over the moon”, Rampal reflected on how persistence and belief have finally paid off.

ALSO READ: ‘Should We Call A Terrorist?’: Vivek Sinha Defends Dhurandhar 2 Role Amid ‘Anti-Hindu’ Backlash

A Nostalgic Look At His Journey

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video montage capturing defining moments from his career, from his debut in Moksha to his recent role in Dhurandhar. The visuals traced his evolution in the industry, offering fans a glimpse into the highs and lows that shaped his path.

Accompanying the video, he wrote, “From playing cowboys as kids, to landing my first film #moksha to #Dhurandhar I am blessed to have been with everyone who was part of the journey. Thank you my dearest fan family for sticking with me on the ride.”

Gratitude For Team And Collaborators

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

Rampal didn’t hold back while acknowledging the team behind the blockbuster franchise. He extended special thanks to director Aditya Dhar and his co-stars, including Ranveer Singh, for their support and collaboration.

He shared, “Thank you to this incredible #Dhurandhar family @adityadharfilms @vik_now @ojas_gautam for being my pillars and of course mera Babbar sher @ranveersingh #lokeshdhar jyotideshpande shweta @castingchhabra @actormaddy @therakeshbedi @duttsanjay @preetisheel smriti this list will keep growing. I am over the moon.”

The actor further added, “Patience, Perseverance, Passion stick with them and dreams come true.”

Over the years, Rampal has built a diverse filmography, featuring memorable roles in films such as Don, Om Shanti Om, Rock On, Raajneeti, Ra.One, and Satyagraha. Notably, his performance in Rock On earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, cementing his credibility as a performer.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Continues Box Office Dominance

In the Dhurandhar franchise, Rampal portrays ISI Major Iqbal, a fictional antagonist linked to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, intensifies the narrative, with Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza, embarking on a mission of vengeance.

The spy-action saga, directed by Aditya Dhar, follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political networks to dismantle a terror operation targeting India. Featuring an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, the franchise has struck a chord with audiences.

After the first instalment grossed over Rs 1300 crore globally following its December 2025 release, Dhurandhar 2 has gone even further, crossing Rs 1350 crore worldwide and earning more than Rs 870 crore net in India.