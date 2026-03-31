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HomeEntertainment'Patience, Perseverance, Passion': Arjun Rampal Reflects On Journey After ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Storm

'Patience, Perseverance, Passion': Arjun Rampal Reflects On Journey After ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Storm

Arjun Rampal celebrates ‘Dhurandhar 2’ success, thanks fans, and reflects on his journey from Moksha to blockbuster fame.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
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Arjun Rampal is basking in a powerful comeback moment as the Dhurandhar franchise continues to dominate the box office. Riding high on the overwhelming response to Dhurandhar 2, the actor has opened up about his journey in cinema, expressing heartfelt gratitude to fans who stood by him through the years. Calling himself “over the moon”, Rampal reflected on how persistence and belief have finally paid off.

ALSO READ: ‘Should We Call A Terrorist?’: Vivek Sinha Defends Dhurandhar 2 Role Amid ‘Anti-Hindu’ Backlash

A Nostalgic Look At His Journey

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video montage capturing defining moments from his career, from his debut in Moksha to his recent role in Dhurandhar. The visuals traced his evolution in the industry, offering fans a glimpse into the highs and lows that shaped his path.

Accompanying the video, he wrote, “From playing cowboys as kids, to landing my first film #moksha to #Dhurandhar I am blessed to have been with everyone who was part of the journey. Thank you my dearest fan family for sticking with me on the ride.”

Gratitude For Team And Collaborators

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

Rampal didn’t hold back while acknowledging the team behind the blockbuster franchise. He extended special thanks to director Aditya Dhar and his co-stars, including Ranveer Singh, for their support and collaboration.

He shared, “Thank you to this incredible #Dhurandhar family @adityadharfilms @vik_now @ojas_gautam for being my pillars and of course mera Babbar sher @ranveersingh #lokeshdhar jyotideshpande shweta @castingchhabra @actormaddy @therakeshbedi @duttsanjay @preetisheel smriti this list will keep growing. I am over the moon.”

The actor further added, “Patience, Perseverance, Passion stick with them and dreams come true.”

Over the years, Rampal has built a diverse filmography, featuring memorable roles in films such as Don, Om Shanti Om, Rock On, Raajneeti, Ra.One, and Satyagraha. Notably, his performance in Rock On earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, cementing his credibility as a performer.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Continues Box Office Dominance

In the Dhurandhar franchise, Rampal portrays ISI Major Iqbal, a fictional antagonist linked to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, intensifies the narrative, with Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza, embarking on a mission of vengeance.

The spy-action saga, directed by Aditya Dhar, follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political networks to dismantle a terror operation targeting India. Featuring an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, the franchise has struck a chord with audiences.

After the first instalment grossed over Rs 1300 crore globally following its December 2025 release, Dhurandhar 2 has gone even further, crossing Rs 1350 crore worldwide and earning more than Rs 870 crore net in India.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Arjun Rampal's current career moment?

Arjun Rampal is experiencing a strong comeback with the success of the Dhurandhar franchise. He is feeling grateful for fan support and credits persistence for his current success.

What did Arjun Rampal share on Instagram?

He shared a video montage of his career moments, from his debut in Moksha to his role in Dhurandhar. He expressed gratitude to his fan family for their continued support.

Who did Arjun Rampal thank for the Dhurandhar franchise success?

He thanked the director Aditya Dhar, his co-stars like Ranveer Singh, and the entire Dhurandhar family. He mentioned them as his pillars of support.

What role does Arjun Rampal play in the Dhurandhar franchise?

Arjun Rampal portrays ISI Major Iqbal, a fictional antagonist connected to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. His character is part of the spy-action narrative.

How has the Dhurandhar franchise performed at the box office?

The franchise has been a massive success. Dhurandhar 2 has crossed Rs 1350 crore worldwide and earned over Rs 870 crore net in India.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
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