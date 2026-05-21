Khamenei Draws Red Line On Uranium Stockpile, Escalates Standoff With US And Israel

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran's leader mandates enriched uranium stays, complicating peace talks.

US assured Israel uranium would leave; Iran cites defense concerns.

Stalled diplomacy faces deep suspicion, possible renewed US strikes.

As fragile peace negotiations continue between Tehran and Washington, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has reportedly drawn a red line by ordering that the country’s near-weapons-grade uranium must remain inside Iran, escalating tensions with the United States and Israel.

The directive could further frustrate US President Donald Trump and complicate efforts to end the US-Israeli war against Iran.

US Position And Israeli Demands

Israeli officials told Reuters that Trump had assured Israel that Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, material needed to build an atomic weapon, would be removed from the country, and that any peace agreement must include such a provision.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will not consider the war over until enriched uranium is removed from Iran, Tehran ends its support for proxy militias, and its ballistic missile capabilities are dismantled.

Iran Leadership Insists Uranium Must Stay

“The Supreme Leader’s directive, and the consensus within the establishment, is that the stockpile of enriched uranium should not leave the country,” one of the two Iranian sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to sensitivity of the matter.

The sources said Iran’s leadership believes transferring the material abroad would leave the country more vulnerable to future attacks by the United States and Israel. Khamenei retains final authority over major state decisions.

The White House and Iran’s foreign ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Deep Suspicion Amid Stalled Diplomacy

A shaky ceasefire is in place in the war that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, after which Iran fired at Gulf states hosting US military bases and fighting broke out between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

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However, there has been no major breakthrough in peace efforts. A US blockade of Iranian ports and Tehran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route, have further complicated negotiations mediated by Pakistan.

The Iranian sources said there remains deep suspicion within Tehran that the pause in hostilities is a tactical deception by Washington aimed at creating conditions for renewed airstrikes.

Iran’s top peace negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, said on Wednesday that “obvious and hidden moves by the enemy” indicated the US was preparing fresh attacks.

Trump Signals Possible Further Action

Trump said on Wednesday that the US was ready for further strikes on Tehran if Iran did not agree to a peace deal, though he suggested Washington could wait a few days to “get the right answers.”

The sources said the two sides have narrowed some differences, but major gaps remain over Iran’s nuclear programme — including the fate of enriched uranium stockpiles and Tehran’s demand for recognition of its right to enrichment.

Iran Hardens Stance On Nuclear Programme

Iranian officials have repeatedly said Tehran’s priority is to secure a permanent end to the war and credible guarantees that the US and Israel will not launch further attacks.

They added that only after such assurances are in place would Iran engage in detailed nuclear negotiations. Tehran has consistently denied seeking nuclear weapons.

Israel is widely believed to possess an undeclared nuclear arsenal, though it has never confirmed or denied this, maintaining a long-standing policy of ambiguity.

Shift In Iran’s Position On Uranium Shipments

Before the war, Iran had indicated willingness to ship out half of its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60%, far above levels required for civilian use.

However, sources said that position shifted following repeated threats from Trump of possible strikes on Iran.

Israeli officials told Reuters it remains unclear whether Trump will decide to launch attacks or allow Israel to resume operations, while Tehran has warned of a strong response if targeted.

Despite tensions, the source said there are “feasible formulas” to resolve the issue.

“There are solutions like diluting the stockpile under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency,” one Iranian source said.

IAEA Estimates And Nuclear Stockpile Status

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) estimated Iran had 440.9 kg of uranium enriched to 60% when Israeli and US strikes hit Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025. The extent of remaining stockpiles remains unclear.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said in March that most of what remained was “mainly” stored in a tunnel complex at the Isfahan nuclear facility, adding that the agency believed slightly more than 200 kg was there. Some stock is also believed to be stored at the Natanz nuclear complex.

Iran maintains that some highly enriched uranium is required for medical purposes and for a Tehran-based research reactor that operates on uranium enriched to around 20%.

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