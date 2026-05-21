Youth Turn CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Comment Into Yamuna Cleanup Protest: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Youth volunteers donned cockroach costumes for a symbolic riverbank cleanup.

The protest followed a Supreme Court remark comparing youth to cockroaches.

The volunteers translated online debate into a public action.

A group of youth volunteers dressed as cockroaches cleaned parts of the Yamuna riverbank after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant reportedly remarked during a recent Supreme Court hearing, “Some jobless youth in law, like cockroaches, become media, activists and attack the system.”

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The remark sparked debate online, following which videos emerged showing the volunteers carrying out a symbolic cleanup drive along the river.

Video Of Protest Circulates Online

The visuals showed young volunteers wearing cockroach costumes while collecting waste from parts of the Yamuna riverbank.

Instead of limiting their reaction to social media, the group chose to stage the protest through a public cleanup activity.

Remark During Supreme Court Hearing Triggered Debate

The protest followed the reported comments made by the Chief Justice during a recent hearing in the Supreme Court.

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“Some jobless youth in law, like cockroaches, become media, activists and attack the system,” the Chief Justice had reportedly said, triggering discussion and reactions online.

Protest Takes Shape Through Cleanup Drive

The volunteers responded by turning the remark into a symbolic protest centred around cleaning parts of the Yamuna.

Videos of the protest have since circulated widely on social media platforms.

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