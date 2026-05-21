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HomeNewsIndiaYouth Turn CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Comment Into Yamuna Cleanup Protest: WATCH

Youth Turn CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Comment Into Yamuna Cleanup Protest: WATCH

The visuals showed young volunteers wearing cockroach costumes while collecting waste from parts of the Yamuna riverbank.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 21 May 2026 10:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Youth volunteers donned cockroach costumes for a symbolic riverbank cleanup.
  • The protest followed a Supreme Court remark comparing youth to cockroaches.
  • The volunteers translated online debate into a public action.

A group of youth volunteers dressed as cockroaches cleaned parts of the Yamuna riverbank after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant reportedly remarked during a recent Supreme Court hearing, “Some jobless youth in law, like cockroaches, become media, activists and attack the system.”

 
 
 
 
 
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The remark sparked debate online, following which videos emerged showing the volunteers carrying out a symbolic cleanup drive along the river.

Video Of Protest Circulates Online

The visuals showed young volunteers wearing cockroach costumes while collecting waste from parts of the Yamuna riverbank.

Instead of limiting their reaction to social media, the group chose to stage the protest through a public cleanup activity.

Remark During Supreme Court Hearing Triggered Debate

The protest followed the reported comments made by the Chief Justice during a recent hearing in the Supreme Court.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Social Media Creates ‘Cockroach Awami Party’-Watch

“Some jobless youth in law, like cockroaches, become media, activists and attack the system,” the Chief Justice had reportedly said, triggering discussion and reactions online.

Protest Takes Shape Through Cleanup Drive

The volunteers responded by turning the remark into a symbolic protest centred around cleaning parts of the Yamuna.

Videos of the protest have since circulated widely on social media platforms.

ALSO READ: ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ Lands In Trademark Dispute, Two People File Applications Over Name

Before You Go

Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Warns of ‘Economic Storm’ and Adani Fallout

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did youth volunteers dress as cockroaches and clean the Yamuna riverbank?

The volunteers dressed as cockroaches to symbolically protest a remark made by the Chief Justice of India during a Supreme Court hearing. The remark compared jobless youth in law to cockroaches attacking the system.

What was the Chief Justice's reported remark that sparked this protest?

The Chief Justice reportedly remarked,

How did the volunteers stage their protest?

Instead of just reacting online, the group chose to stage a public cleanup drive along parts of the Yamuna riverbank while wearing cockroach costumes.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 10:26 PM (IST)
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Viral Video Youth Cockroach Janata Party CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Comment Yamuna Cleanup Protest
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