Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment‘Post-Dhurandhar 2 Era Needs A Rebirth’: After Dhurandhar 2, RGV Chooses Syndicate Over Sarkar 4

‘Post-Dhurandhar 2 Era Needs A Rebirth’: After Dhurandhar 2, RGV Chooses Syndicate Over Sarkar 4

Ram Gopal Varma reveals why he is making Syndicate instead of reviving Sarkar 4, calling Dhurandhar 2 “Godfather’s Godfather” and a cinematic game-changer.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 03:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) has long been one of Bollywood’s most outspoken directors, and following the spectacular success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, the filmmaker has revealed why he is shelving his Sarkar franchise for now. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), RGV shared his thoughts on the impact of Dhar’s film, explaining how it has reshaped his creative vision and inspired his upcoming project, Syndicate.

ALSO READ: Boman Irani Takes A Witty Swipe At Donald Trump Amid Iran Talks Buzz, Says ‘Bring Gas Cylinder’

Why RGV Chose Syndicate Over Sarkar

In a candid tweet, RGV explained, “WHY SYNDICATE and not SARKAR? SYNDICATE is based on a premise, ‘What if the entire law and order of INDIA collapses in just one single day?’ It will be almost like a HORROR film, not because of any supernatural elements, but because it will bare open the horrors that exist in some human minds, which they can enact TERRIFYINGLY. SYNDICATE is about the rise of an organisation so powerful, so integrated, and so maniacally driven that it threatens the very existence of INDIA.”

He added, “I believe that SYNDICATE is something which will match up to the post #Dhurandhar2 era, and that is the reason for my decision. Here’s my take on why I want to wipe out my entire past and be a newborn or a reborn director post watching #Dhurandhar2 …”

RGV shared a glimpse of his personal journey: “I wanted to be an auto rickshaw driver at ten because I loved the vrooom vrooom sound. At fifteen, I dreamed of living in a forest inspired by a cousin of mine. Then, I aimed to become an engineer, and later, a director. Likewise, my literary tastes evolved from Enid Blyton to James Hadley Chase, and then to Frederick Forsyth.”

Dhurandhar 2: Godfather’s Godfather

For RGV, Dhurandhar 2 is more than a film; it’s a benchmark that has rewritten the rules of Indian cinema. He wrote, “My benchmark films were The Sound of Music (Rangeela), Exorcist (Raat, Bhoot), Godfather (Satya, Company, Sarkar). In my entire career, I was making films derived from those benchmarks and mainly from Godfather. But now after seeing #Dhurandhar2, all my earlier films look like nothing… If Godfather was my earlier benchmark in this genre, I now felt #Dhurandhar2 is like Godfather’s GODFATHER—it redefined and reinvented everything: craft, storytelling style, character design, background music, emotional landscapes, artistes’ performances, action choreography, everything.”

He continued, “It is common sense to abandon the lessons learnt from the old schools of Coppola and join the new school of @AdityaDharFilms. That’s the only way to stay relevant. It will be a suicidal blunder for any filmmaker, writer, or actor not to study #Dhurandhar2 intensively, re-evaluate everything they believed, and drastically adapt. By sticking to old cinematic beliefs, which were brutally killed on 19 March 2026, you too will die.”

Syndicate: A Bold New Era

Syndicate is shaping up to be a gripping tale of chaos and ambition, exploring what happens when India’s law and order suddenly collapses. With a premise rooted in psychological horror rather than supernatural scares, RGV aims to push boundaries and challenge audiences in the post-Dhurandhar 2 era.

The director’s declaration signals a bold pivot for his career, shedding old legacies to embrace a cinematic vision inspired by modern storytelling. Fans and cinephiles alike are eager to see how Syndicate will translate this radical vision onto the big screen.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ram Gopal Varma shelving the Sarkar franchise?

Ram Gopal Varma is shelving the Sarkar franchise because the success of 'Dhurandhar 2' has reshaped his creative vision and inspired a new project.

What is the premise of RGV's new film, Syndicate?

Syndicate is based on the premise of what would happen if India's entire law and order collapsed in a single day. It explores terrifying human horrors.

How did 'Dhurandhar 2' influence RGV's decision?

'Dhurandhar 2' is described as 'Godfather's GODFATHER' by RGV, redefining cinema and making him feel his previous films pale in comparison.

What genre is RGV aiming for with Syndicate?

Syndicate is intended to be like a horror film, not due to supernatural elements, but by exposing the terrifying horrors that can exist in human minds.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 Mar 2026 03:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ram Gopal Varma RGV ENtertainment News Dhurandhar 2 Syndicate Movie
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
‘Post-Dhurandhar 2 Era Needs A Rebirth’: After Dhurandhar 2, RGV Chooses Syndicate Over Sarkar 4
‘Post-Dhurandhar 2 Era Needs A Rebirth’: After Dhurandhar 2, RGV Chooses Syndicate Over Sarkar 4
Entertainment
After Dhurandhar 2, Sanjay Dutt Announces Next Film ‘Aakhri Sawal’ Set For May Release
After Dhurandhar 2, Sanjay Dutt Announces Next Film ‘Aakhri Sawal’ Set For May Release
Entertainment
Boman Irani Takes A Witty Swipe At Donald Trump Amid Iran Talks Buzz, Says ‘Bring Gas Cylinder’
Boman Irani Takes A Witty Swipe At Donald Trump Amid Iran Talks Buzz, Says ‘Bring Gas Cylinder’
Entertainment
‘Race-Swapping Snape?’ Harry Potter Trailer Sparks Debate As Paapa Essiedu Casting Divides Fans
‘Race-Swapping Snape?’ Harry Potter Trailer Sparks Debate As Paapa Essiedu Casting Divides Fans
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Crisis: Iran’s Ballistic Missile Strike on UAE Escalates War, Casualties Reported in Abu Dhabi
War Update: US Prepares Ground War Option as Iran Conflict Risks Major Escalation
Strike Alert: Hezbollah Strikes Israel Amid Two-Front War, US May Plan Ground Operation in Iran
Breaking News: Iran’s Cluster Bomb Attack Devastates Central Israel
Cluster Strike: Iran Launches Cluster Bomb Attack on Israel Amid Failing Ceasefire Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | West Bengal 2026: Cracks In Mamata’s Minority Fortress?
Opinion
Embed widget