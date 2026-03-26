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Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) has long been one of Bollywood’s most outspoken directors, and following the spectacular success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, the filmmaker has revealed why he is shelving his Sarkar franchise for now. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), RGV shared his thoughts on the impact of Dhar’s film, explaining how it has reshaped his creative vision and inspired his upcoming project, Syndicate.

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Why RGV Chose Syndicate Over Sarkar

WHY SYNDICATE and not SARKAR?



SYNDICATE is based on a premise “ What if the entire law and order of INDIA collapses in just one single day”



It will be almost like a HORROR film , not because of any super natural elements , but because it will bare open the horrors that exist in… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 26, 2026

In a candid tweet, RGV explained, “WHY SYNDICATE and not SARKAR? SYNDICATE is based on a premise, ‘What if the entire law and order of INDIA collapses in just one single day?’ It will be almost like a HORROR film, not because of any supernatural elements, but because it will bare open the horrors that exist in some human minds, which they can enact TERRIFYINGLY. SYNDICATE is about the rise of an organisation so powerful, so integrated, and so maniacally driven that it threatens the very existence of INDIA.”

He added, “I believe that SYNDICATE is something which will match up to the post #Dhurandhar2 era, and that is the reason for my decision. Here’s my take on why I want to wipe out my entire past and be a newborn or a reborn director post watching #Dhurandhar2 …”

RGV shared a glimpse of his personal journey: “I wanted to be an auto rickshaw driver at ten because I loved the vrooom vrooom sound. At fifteen, I dreamed of living in a forest inspired by a cousin of mine. Then, I aimed to become an engineer, and later, a director. Likewise, my literary tastes evolved from Enid Blyton to James Hadley Chase, and then to Frederick Forsyth.”

Dhurandhar 2: Godfather’s Godfather

For RGV, Dhurandhar 2 is more than a film; it’s a benchmark that has rewritten the rules of Indian cinema. He wrote, “My benchmark films were The Sound of Music (Rangeela), Exorcist (Raat, Bhoot), Godfather (Satya, Company, Sarkar). In my entire career, I was making films derived from those benchmarks and mainly from Godfather. But now after seeing #Dhurandhar2, all my earlier films look like nothing… If Godfather was my earlier benchmark in this genre, I now felt #Dhurandhar2 is like Godfather’s GODFATHER—it redefined and reinvented everything: craft, storytelling style, character design, background music, emotional landscapes, artistes’ performances, action choreography, everything.”

He continued, “It is common sense to abandon the lessons learnt from the old schools of Coppola and join the new school of @AdityaDharFilms. That’s the only way to stay relevant. It will be a suicidal blunder for any filmmaker, writer, or actor not to study #Dhurandhar2 intensively, re-evaluate everything they believed, and drastically adapt. By sticking to old cinematic beliefs, which were brutally killed on 19 March 2026, you too will die.”

Syndicate: A Bold New Era

Syndicate is shaping up to be a gripping tale of chaos and ambition, exploring what happens when India’s law and order suddenly collapses. With a premise rooted in psychological horror rather than supernatural scares, RGV aims to push boundaries and challenge audiences in the post-Dhurandhar 2 era.

The director’s declaration signals a bold pivot for his career, shedding old legacies to embrace a cinematic vision inspired by modern storytelling. Fans and cinephiles alike are eager to see how Syndicate will translate this radical vision onto the big screen.