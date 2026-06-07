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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAnurag Kashyap’s ‘Bandar’ Was Born From ‘India’s Sons’ Documentary, Says Producer Nikhil Dwivedi

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Bandar’ Was Born From ‘India’s Sons’ Documentary, Says Producer Nikhil Dwivedi

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi reveals Anurag Kashyap's 'Bandar' was inspired by documentary 'India's Sons', which chronicles real accounts of men falsely accused of rape and declared innocent by the court.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 07:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Producer Nikhil Dwivedi revealed film Bandar's documentary inspiration.
  • India's Sons documented men falsely accused of rape.
  • Dwivedi, Kashyap, Sharma then conceptualized fictional film Bandar.
  • Real-life accounts from documentary informed Bandar's narrative.

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi has opened up about the journey behind the making of the upcoming social thriller Bandar, and the story begins not on a film set but in front of a screen showing a documentary. Dwivedi recently shared that it was India's Sons, a 2022 documentary film on men who were falsely accused of rape, that first set the wheels in motion for what would eventually become Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap. The producer said he felt "immensely proud" to share that the documentary played a crucial role behind the scenes before the feature film even took shape.

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India's Sons Set Story In Motion

Dwivedi was the first to watch the documentary and was deeply moved by it. He then took it to Anurag Kashyap, who sat through the entire 90-minute film in one go. Writer Sudip Sharma also watched the film, and together, the three of them went on to conceptualise Bandar. While Bandar is a work of fiction, India's Sons is rooted in reality. It features first-person accounts of men who were falsely accused of rape and went through tremendous trauma before being declared innocent by the court.

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Real Stories, Fictional Lens

Dwivedi made it clear that every frame of India's Sons is as real as it gets. The documentary gave the team a raw and honest look at the experiences of these men, which then informed the narrative that Kashyap and Sharma built around. The producer described the connection between the two films as something that went beyond just inspiration, calling it a story that played out behind the scenes before Bandar could come to life.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What inspired the making of the film Bandar?

The documentary

Who are the key people involved in the conceptualization of Bandar?

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi, director Anurag Kashyap, and writer Sudip Sharma are the key individuals who conceptualized

Is Bandar a true story?

While

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 07 Jun 2026 07:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anurag Kashyap Nikhil Dwivedi Bandar India's Sons Deepika Narayan
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