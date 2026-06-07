Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Banerjee reflects on career, constantly defying typecasting.

He discussed comedy's challenges and drama's industry recognition.

'Stolen' brought critical acclaim, including praise from Kamal Haasan.

Banerjee emphasizes story quality, not platform, for audience engagement.

Anurag Kashyap once told Abhishek Banerjee that he couldn't picture him playing a rich man. Not long after, Kamal Haasan called him to Chennai, where hours of conversation about cinema culminated in praise for the very performance that proved Kashyap wrong. That journey is perhaps the most honest summary of where Abhishek Banerjee stands today, a performer who has spent a decade quietly dismantling every assumption the industry made about him. From Jana in Stree to Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok, and now Gaurav in Stolen, Banerjee has made a habit of surprising people.

A year after Stolen reached viewers, the actor reflects on his journey in a conversation with ABP Live. Banerjee spoke about breaking perceptions around comedy, the impact of challenging roles and the experiences that have shaped him.

'People Don't Consider It Acting Until You Cry'

One debate that often divides actors is whether comedy is harder than drama. For Banerjee, the answer isn't straightforward.

He told ABP Live, "If the script is weak, making people laugh becomes extremely difficult. But as a performative space, drama is probably harder. That's why you often see actors delivering brilliant comic performances, yet they are rarely considered for major awards," before adding, "Until you cry on screen or explode in anger, people don't always recognise it as acting. Humour is one of the toughest genres. Not everyone who is a good actor can be a good comic actor."

ALSO READ: ABP Exclusive | Suriya Hikes Fee After Karuppu Success; Wife Shares How They Keep Stardom Outside Home

Scene In Stolen That Made Him Say 'Yes'

Long before Stolen found its audience, Banerjee sensed there was something special about the film. "The moment I heard there would be a car chase, long takes and single-cut sequences, I could already see the pace of the film. I knew it was going to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller."

Talking about how the film's explosive climax sealed the deal, the actor said, "The final 30 minutes, with the mob, the chase and the guns, were the reason I immediately said yes."

Unlike some of his most iconic performances, Banerjee says Gaurav required very little transformation.

"Gaurav is probably the closest character to who I am in real life. I wasn't changing my body language or voice. That was simply me."

While talking about the contrast in roles like Jana and Hathoda Tyagi, he said, "Those are characters where I have to transform myself completely, through voice, behaviour and physicality."

'Kamal Haasan Called Us To Chennai'

While Stolen may not have transformed the way filmmakers cast him overnight, Banerjee admits it changed perceptions in other ways.

He said, "I won't say directors suddenly started looking at me differently because nobody immediately began offering me lead roles. But friends in the industry reached out and I got a solo lead project that will release this year."

One of the most memorable moments came after the film's release in the South.

"Stolen became a huge hit there. Kamal Haasan called us and invited us to Chennai. We spent an entire day talking about films."

He further added, "These things matter more than anything else. A living legend recognising your work, praising it and wanting to interact with you, it means a lot."

ALSO READ: ABP Exclusive | Akshay Kumar Sells Two Mumbai Flats For Rs 7.1 Cr, Sees 92.9% Gain On 2017 Purchase

The Role That Changed Anurag Kashyap's Perception

Many actors blame star power when opportunities slip away. Banerjee sees it differently. "I've never lost a role because a star took it away." The bigger challenge, he says, has been stereotypes. He said, "If someone wants to cast me in a serious role, people often wonder, 'How will he do it? He's a comedy actor.' Those assumptions are a bigger problem."

Banerjee believes the industry still underestimates trained actors.

He said, "I'm still trying to prove my versatility through every role. I've enjoyed experimenting ever since my theatre days. If people reject me, I simply work harder."

In fact, one rejection indirectly led him to Stolen. "Anurag Kashyap once told me he never imagined I could play a rich man. After Stolen, I joked with him, 'Now you believe I can play one, right?' Those are the small victories that matter."

OTT vs Theatres? 'A Good Story Matters'

Banerjee has little patience for the endless debate around OTT platforms versus cinemas.

The actor said, "I don't think it matters whether something releases on OTT or in theatres. What matters is a good story, good acting and good direction."

He believes audiences are willing to show up when the content deserves it. "People went in huge numbers to watch Dhurandhar. If people aren't going to theatres, we can't keep blaming the audience. The issue lies somewhere in the craft."

Talking about Hollywood, he said, "People are still going to theatres in Hollywood. Look at films like Michael, Obsession and Backrooms. If you make a good product, people will come. If you make a bad one, you can't keep complaining."

What's Next For Abhishek Banerjee?

The actor's calendar is packed.

"I have my first Bengali film releasing soon. There's a project with TVF, Lust Stories, Mirzapur, Legacy, which is my Tamil debut series, and Baaghi Bechare with Pratik Gandhi."

He is also excited about filmmaker Bharat Bala's Mahasangam.