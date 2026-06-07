‘Will Mobilise Across India’: CJP Announces Next Phase of Protest, Targets Dharmendra Pradhan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP founder warns minister must resign by June 13.

Jantar Mantar protest sought minister's resignation for affected students.

Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday issued a warning that if Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign by 13 June, the protest will expand across India.

Addressing supporters on X, Dipke praised participants for what he described as a peaceful and historic protest. He said, "The way you filled up Jantar Mantar yesterday was historic. Such a large-scale protest was conducted in a completely peaceful and democratic manner, which deserves great praise Co.ngratulations to everyone; you all should be proud of it."

Also Read: Abhijeet Dipke Issues 7-Day Ultimatum, Warns Of Nationwide Agitation If Dharmendra Pradhan Stays

Dipke Warns Of Nationwide Agitation

He added, "Now, regarding the announcement: I mentioned yesterday that if Dharmendra Pradhan, who is our Education Minister, does not resign by Saturday, we will have to make this movement even larger. In that direction, if he does not resign by Saturday, I want to announce that I will personally visit several states and cities to hold protests there. On behalf of the Cockroach Janata Party, we will demand that Dharmendra Pradhan must resign."

Important announcement 📣



CJP will mobilize across India before returning to Delhi for our next big protest.



Dharmendra Pradhan must resign! pic.twitter.com/y3Oq5cxOki — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) June 7, 2026

THE CJP founder further stated that if Pradhan still didn't resigned, the students and youth of this entire country will once again come to Delhi and a massive protest will be organised which will be entirely peaceful and democratic.

"I request the Education Minister again: please resign and take moral responsibility . The futures of more than 1 crore students have been ruined. Please resign; if you do not, we have no other option but to take this movement forward," Dipke added.

The protest at Jantar Mantar concluded after several hours of sloganeering and demonstrations on Saturday, the organisers have given the government one week to respond. CJP spokesperson Ashish Ranka said the government has seven days to act. He stated that either Dharmendra Pradhan should resign with dignity or Prime Minister Narendra Modi should remove him from office. "If that does not happen, the movement will spread across the country," Ranka said, adding that the time has come for changes in India's education system and that the process has begun from Jantar Mantar. Read More: 'People Sitting Abroad Can't Direct India's Youth; They Won't Be Puppets': BJP Chief's Veiled Jibe At CJP BJP Hits Back The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also reacted to the protest. BJP national president Nitin Navin said that some people sitting abroad are trying to decide the direction of India's youth, but that would not be allowed to happen. His remarks came as a large number of people gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest over issues related to examinations and the education system.