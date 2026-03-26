Boman Irani Takes A Witty Swipe At Donald Trump Amid Iran Talks Buzz, Says ‘Bring Gas Cylinder’

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Amid ongoing global tensions in West Asia, a moment of humour has unexpectedly captured the internet’s attention. Veteran actor Boman Irani has sparked laughter online with a light-hearted take on remarks linked to Donald Trump, offering a satirical spin that blends wit with wordplay.

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A Comic Take On ‘Iranis’ And Peace Talks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani)

Taking to social media, Boman Irani shared a video with the caption, “The Iranis are ready for peace talks with Mr. Donald Trump.” In the clip, he plays along with the viral narrative suggesting Trump wishes to speak with “Iranis”, cleverly turning the phrase into a humorous reference to people sharing the Irani surname.

In his signature style, the actor says, “So, as you may know, it’s going viral that Mr Donald Trump wants to speak to the Iranis. And three people have been beckoned. Talks are happening with Smriti ji, Aruna Irani ji, and me, Boman Irani. So, I am ready. I am ready to do anything for peace.”

‘Bring Gas Cylinder’: The Line That Stole The Show

The video takes a funnier turn as Boman adds a quirky condition to his “peace mission”. Instead of travelling abroad, he suggests hosting the meeting locally with a distinctly desi touch.

He says, “I have only one problem, I won’t go to Washington. I think it would be best if Trump sahab and his delegation come to Dadar Parsi Colony. We'll feed them dhansak, custard and other food. But if they bring along a big gas cylinder, I think it’ll make life very smooth for all of us.”

The punchline, delivered with a cheeky smile, quickly became the highlight, resonating widely across social media platforms.

Celebrities And Fans Join The Laughter

The video didn’t just entertain fans, it also drew reactions from several well-known faces in the industry. From laughter-filled comments to playful praise, the post saw widespread engagement.

Many users applauded the actor’s timing and humour, while others shared the clip across platforms, turning it into a viral moment amid otherwise serious global discussions.

While geopolitical developments continue to dominate headlines, Boman Irani’s take stands out as a reminder of how humour can cut through tension, even if just for a moment. His video, rooted in clever wordplay and cultural references, has struck a chord with audiences looking for a lighter perspective.