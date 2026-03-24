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HomeEntertainmentArijit Singh Approached Makers For Bhooth Bangla Track; Singer’s Fifth Song Since Playback Singing Exit

Arijit Singh Approached Makers For Bhooth Bangla Track; Singer’s Fifth Song Since Playback Singing Exit

Arijit Singh personally approached the makers of Bhooth Bangla to sing Tu Hi Disda, picturised on Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 06:56 PM (IST)
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Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing in January this year through a cryptic New Year post, stating that he would not be taking up new projects. Despite this, his songs have continued to be released back-to-back. The singer’s fifth song - including independent tracks - dropped today. The latest song is from Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar.

For this particular track, it was not the makers who approached the singer; instead, the situation was the other way around. Arijit Singh reportedly reached out to the team himself for the song Tu Hi Disda. However, it is not clear whether he contacted the makers before or after announcing his retirement from playback singing.

Arijit Singh Contacted Makers Himself

According to a source from the film industry, Arijit Singh felt an instant connection when he first heard Tu Hi Disda. He believed he could bring out the song’s emotions more effectively with his voice and therefore reached out to the film’s team.

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“Arijit Singh personally reached out to Balaji Motion Pictures and Pritam’s team, expressing his desire to lend his voice to the song ‘Tu Hi Disda.’ He instantly felt a strong connection with the track and believed he could bring the right emotions and depth to it. Seeing his passion and understanding of the song, the team was equally delighted, as his voice beautifully enhances the emotional essence of the film.”

Bhooth Bangla Song Tu Hi Disda

Bhooth Bangla’s second track, Tu Hi Disda, was released today, a day after Akshay Kumar teased the song on social media.

While sharing the video of the song, Kumar thanked Arijit Singh for lending his voice to the romantic track. “It’s always special to collaborate with you! As always, thank you Arijit Singh for adding your magical voice to ‘Tu Hi Disda,’” the 58-year-old wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The song, picturised on Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi, has been sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. The music has been composed by Pritam, while the lyrics have been written by Kumaar.

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The first song of the film, Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge, was released last month. 

Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla is set to hit theatres on April 10 and will mark the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after nearly 14 years. The film also features actors such as Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani, bringing back memories of classic comedy films.

The film is produced under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films.



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Frequently Asked Questions

Did Arijit Singh retire from playback singing?

Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing in January, stating he would not take new projects. However, songs featuring him continue to be released.

Did Arijit Singh approach the makers of 'Tu Hi Disda' himself?

Yes, Arijit Singh reportedly reached out to the team of 'Tu Hi Disda' himself. He felt an instant connection to the song and believed he could convey its emotions effectively.

Who sang the song 'Tu Hi Disda' from Bhooth Bangla?

The song 'Tu Hi Disda' from Bhooth Bangla is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. The music is by Pritam and lyrics by Kumaar.

When is Bhooth Bangla set to be released?

Bhooth Bangla is scheduled to hit theaters on April 10, 2026. It marks a reunion between Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 06:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arijit Singh Akshay Kumar Bhooth Bangla
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