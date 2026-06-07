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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAmitabh Bachchan Pulls An All-Nighter For Work At 83, Calls Every Day A Lesson

Amitabh Bachchan Pulls An All-Nighter For Work At 83, Calls Every Day A Lesson

Amitabh Bachchan, 83, revealed he worked till 4 AM and shared a reflective note on life and learning on Tumblr, amid rumours about his health. He is currently shooting for Kalki 2898 AD's sequel.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 07:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amitabh Bachchan updated fans on late-night work, life thoughts.
  • He indirectly addressed health rumors, continued Sunday fan tradition.
  • His Kalki 2898 AD role praised, now filming its sequel.

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema, continues to put in hours that would leave many half his age exhausted. The 83-year-old star recently took to his Tumblr account to let fans know that he had been up working well past midnight, wrapping up only at 4 AM before getting back on his feet for another day. The post, which went up on a Saturday afternoon, also came with a gentle reminder for people to stay hydrated and protect themselves from the heat. True to his nature, Big B did not just leave it at that. He followed it up with a reflective note about life, problems, and what it truly means to keep learning with each passing day.

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Big B's Words On Work, Life

Writing to his fans on Tumblr around 1 PM on Saturday, Amitabh said he had just woken up after working through the night until 4 AM and was already gearing up for more work. He also urged people to take care of themselves given the harsh summer heat. In a second post, he got a little more philosophical. He wrote about how problems do not always need to be solved immediately and that each challenge life throws at a person is actually an opportunity to understand something better. He spoke about how gaining knowledge through difficulties makes a person wiser, and that it is the "ifs and buts" of life that ultimately make it worth living. The post reflected a deeply grounded and positive outlook, something that Amitabh's fans have come to associate with him over the years.

https://www.tumblr.com/srbachchan/818658242708291584

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Health Rumours, Work Update

Earlier in the week, reports had started doing the rounds suggesting that the veteran actor was seriously ill and had been hospitalised. Amitabh appeared to indirectly address these rumours through a cryptic post on X, written in his trademark style. The post, in Hindi, seemed to take a light dig at those who had been spreading speculation. Separately, every Sunday, hundreds of fans gather outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, in Juhu, for a chance to catch a glimpse of him, a tradition Big B has made sure to honour regularly.

On the film front, Amitabh was last seen in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. His portrayal of Ashwatthama in the film was widely praised, and the film crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. He is currently shooting for the sequel to the film.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Amitabh Bachchan recently share about his work schedule?

Amitabh Bachchan recently posted on Tumblr that he worked until 4 AM and was back to work soon after. He also urged fans to stay hydrated and protect themselves from the heat.

What philosophical message did Amitabh Bachchan convey in his post?

He shared that problems are opportunities to learn and gain wisdom, making life worth living. Each challenge helps one understand things better.

How did Amitabh Bachchan respond to recent health rumors?

He indirectly addressed the rumors of him being ill and hospitalized through a cryptic post on X. The post, in Hindi, seemed to lightly mock those spreading speculation.

What was Amitabh Bachchan's most recent film appearance?

He was last seen in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film *Kalki 2898 AD* as Ashwatthama, which crossed ₹1000 crore globally. He is currently filming the sequel to the movie.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 07 Jun 2026 07:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Big B Amitabh Bachchan Movie ENtertainment News Kalki 2898 AD
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