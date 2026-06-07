Amitabh Bachchan Pulls An All-Nighter For Work At 83, Calls Every Day A Lesson

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amitabh Bachchan updated fans on late-night work, life thoughts.

He indirectly addressed health rumors, continued Sunday fan tradition.

His Kalki 2898 AD role praised, now filming its sequel.

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema, continues to put in hours that would leave many half his age exhausted. The 83-year-old star recently took to his Tumblr account to let fans know that he had been up working well past midnight, wrapping up only at 4 AM before getting back on his feet for another day. The post, which went up on a Saturday afternoon, also came with a gentle reminder for people to stay hydrated and protect themselves from the heat. True to his nature, Big B did not just leave it at that. He followed it up with a reflective note about life, problems, and what it truly means to keep learning with each passing day.

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Big B's Words On Work, Life

Writing to his fans on Tumblr around 1 PM on Saturday, Amitabh said he had just woken up after working through the night until 4 AM and was already gearing up for more work. He also urged people to take care of themselves given the harsh summer heat. In a second post, he got a little more philosophical. He wrote about how problems do not always need to be solved immediately and that each challenge life throws at a person is actually an opportunity to understand something better. He spoke about how gaining knowledge through difficulties makes a person wiser, and that it is the "ifs and buts" of life that ultimately make it worth living. The post reflected a deeply grounded and positive outlook, something that Amitabh's fans have come to associate with him over the years.

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Health Rumours, Work Update

Earlier in the week, reports had started doing the rounds suggesting that the veteran actor was seriously ill and had been hospitalised. Amitabh appeared to indirectly address these rumours through a cryptic post on X, written in his trademark style. The post, in Hindi, seemed to take a light dig at those who had been spreading speculation. Separately, every Sunday, hundreds of fans gather outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, in Juhu, for a chance to catch a glimpse of him, a tradition Big B has made sure to honour regularly.

On the film front, Amitabh was last seen in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. His portrayal of Ashwatthama in the film was widely praised, and the film crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. He is currently shooting for the sequel to the film.