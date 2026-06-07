Are Mahira Sharma And Abhishek Sharma Dating? Matching Bracelets Intensifies Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Mahira Sharma, cricketer Abhishek Sharma, face romance speculation.

Green bracelets on Instagram sparked their current romance speculation.

Neither star has confirmed the current dating reports.

Bollywood actor Mahira Sharma and Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma have found themselves at the centre of romance speculation, and this time, it is all because of a pair of green bracelets. The buzz began after pictures were posted on their respective Instagram accounts around the same time, and since then, the speculation has only been picking up pace. As of now, the dating reports remain entirely unconfirmed, with no official statement from either side.

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Fans Spotted Matching Green Bracelets

It all started when eagle-eyed followers of both Mahira Sharma and Abhishek Sharma noticed a striking similarity in their recent social media activity. The two were reportedly seen sporting matching green four-leaf clover bracelets in their Instagram posts, and that was enough to set off a wave of fan theories online. The speculation has since been making rounds across social media platforms, with fans drawing their own conclusions from the accessory coincidence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Sharma (@mahirasharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Sharma (@abhisheksharma_4)

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No Confirmation From Either Side

Despite the widespread internet chatter, neither Mahira Sharma nor Abhishek Sharma has addressed the rumours or issued any statement confirming a relationship between them. The speculation remains entirely fan-driven, fuelled largely by social media observations and the alleged matching bracelets spotted in their recent posts.

It is worth noting that Mahira has been linked to a cricketer before. Earlier, she found herself at the centre of dating rumours involving Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj. However, both Mahira and Siraj strongly dismissed the reports, with sources close to them describing the claims as completely baseless.