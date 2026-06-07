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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAre Mahira Sharma And Abhishek Sharma Dating? Matching Bracelets Intensifies Rumours

Are Mahira Sharma And Abhishek Sharma Dating? Matching Bracelets Intensifies Rumours

Are Mahira Sharma and cricketer Abhishek Sharma dating? Fans have sparked fresh romance rumours after spotting matching green four-leaf clover bracelets in their recent Instagram posts.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 06:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Mahira Sharma, cricketer Abhishek Sharma, face romance speculation.
  • Green bracelets on Instagram sparked their current romance speculation.
  • Neither star has confirmed the current dating reports.

Bollywood actor Mahira Sharma and Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma have found themselves at the centre of romance speculation, and this time, it is all because of a pair of green bracelets. The buzz began after pictures were posted on their respective Instagram accounts around the same time, and since then, the speculation has only been picking up pace. As of now, the dating reports remain entirely unconfirmed, with no official statement from either side.

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Fans Spotted Matching Green Bracelets

It all started when eagle-eyed followers of both Mahira Sharma and Abhishek Sharma noticed a striking similarity in their recent social media activity. The two were reportedly seen sporting matching green four-leaf clover bracelets in their Instagram posts, and that was enough to set off a wave of fan theories online. The speculation has since been making rounds across social media platforms, with fans drawing their own conclusions from the accessory coincidence.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahira Sharma (@mahirasharma)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Sharma (@abhisheksharma_4)

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No Confirmation From Either Side

Despite the widespread internet chatter, neither Mahira Sharma nor Abhishek Sharma has addressed the rumours or issued any statement confirming a relationship between them. The speculation remains entirely fan-driven, fuelled largely by social media observations and the alleged matching bracelets spotted in their recent posts.

It is worth noting that Mahira has been linked to a cricketer before. Earlier, she found herself at the centre of dating rumours involving Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj. However, both Mahira and Siraj strongly dismissed the reports, with sources close to them describing the claims as completely baseless.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the romance rumors between Mahira Sharma and Abhishek Sharma?

The speculation began when fans noticed both Mahira and Abhishek sporting matching green four-leaf clover bracelets in their Instagram posts around the same time.

Have Mahira Sharma or Abhishek Sharma confirmed their relationship?

No, neither Mahira Sharma nor Abhishek Sharma has addressed the rumours or issued any statement confirming a romantic relationship between them. The dating reports remain entirely unconfirmed.

Has Mahira Sharma been linked to a cricketer before?

Yes, Mahira was previously linked to Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj. However, both parties firmly denied those reports as completely baseless.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 07 Jun 2026 06:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahira Sharma Abhishek Sharma ENtertainment News Cricketer Abhishek Sharma
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