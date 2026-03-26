After Dhurandhar 2, Sanjay Dutt Announces Next Film ‘Aakhri Sawal’ Set For May Release

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Bollywood icon Sanjay Dutt, fresh off the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar 2, has revealed his next cinematic venture, Aakhri Sawal. Known for his memorable portrayal of SP Chaudhary Aslam in the Dhurandhar franchise, Dutt’s mix of wit and gravitas won fans’ hearts, and now audiences are eager for his upcoming performance. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 15th May 2026.

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Sanjay Dutt Unveils ‘Aakhri Sawal’ Poster

The newly released poster for Aakhri Sawal leaves little to the imagination. Dominated by a colossal question mark layered with vintage newspaper clippings, the artwork instantly evokes intrigue and tension. Within this striking design, protestors wave red flags, anger, unrest, and unrest hinted at throughout the frame.

At the centre, Sanjay Dutt’s profile commands attention. His expression, pensive and knowing, hints at a man navigating a web of unanswered questions. The tagline, “The Question India Never Stopped Asking,” sets the tone for a story steeped in historical significance.

The poster also highlights the ensemble cast: Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, and Neetu Chandra, though plot details remain deliberately under wraps. Dutt teased fans on social media:

"The question India never stopped asking. Get ready to know the answer on 15th May only in cinemas."

Responses poured in, with fans reacting enthusiastically. His wife, Maanayta Dutt, responded with fiery emojis, while viewers commented, “Baba Achanak hi dhamaka Kar Diya,” “Beautifully done,” and “Excited!”

The Story Behind ‘Aakhri Sawal’

Aakhri Sawal isn’t merely a historical drama, it spans a century-long journey, delving into the origins and evolution of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. The narrative focuses on a pivotal moment that quietly influenced India’s path, exploring events rarely covered in conventional history books.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang and produced under Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures and Neem Tree Entertainment, the film promises a mix of historical insight and cinematic intensity. The ensemble cast, led by Dutt, promises strong performances that bring the untold story to life.

Anticipation Builds Ahead Of May 15

With Dhurandhar 2 still creating waves at the box office, Dutt’s next project has fans buzzing. The intriguing poster, combined with the historical angle, positions Aakhri Sawal as a must-watch, blending patriotic themes with cinematic storytelling. The countdown is on, as audiences await answers to a question India has been asking for generations.