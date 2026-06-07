'You're Crooked': Trump Abruptly Ends TV Interview, Walks Out Mid-Conversation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump abruptly ended interview over disputed election claims.

Journalist questioned election fraud evidence; Trump called her

Trump walked off, ending discussion, criticizing media broadly.

US President Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NBC News journalist Kristen Welker, accusing her of being "crooked" before walking away from the conversation during a sit-down in Wisconsin. The tense exchange unfolded after Welker challenged Trump's repeated claims about rigged elections in the United States, prompting a heated response from the president. The incident has drawn attention as it highlighted Trump's ongoing attacks on mainstream media organisations and his continued insistence that American elections are flawed despite a lack of evidence supporting widespread voter fraud allegations.

Clash Over Election Claims

The interview reportedly began to unravel when Welker pushed back against Trump's assertion that elections in states such as California were "rigged".

When asked whether he had evidence to support the claim, Trump responded: "All I have to do is look."

Welker then replied that looking was "not evidence", triggering an angry reaction from the president.

Trump accused Welker and several major American media outlets of bias, saying: "You're crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked, and so is ABC and CBS and CNN."

He then cut the interview short, telling the journalist: "Let's call it quits, because I've had enough."

Oh Wow.



Trump ended an interview with NBC's Kristen Welker mid-conversation in Wisconsin, calling her a liar to her face before walking off.



Trump: "The elections are like a 3rd world country. You're Crooked...let's call it Quits . I've had enough."



Welker asked him to stay,… pic.twitter.com/AqDmpCkXm6 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 7, 2026

Trump Walks Away

As the exchange grew increasingly tense, Trump ended the discussion and began to leave despite Welker's attempts to continue the interview.

According to reports, the journalist reminded the president that she had travelled to Wisconsin for the conversation and asked him to stay. Trump, however, remained unmoved.

Also Read: Trump Rules Out Sanctions Relief, Unfreezing Iranian Assets As Part Of Any Deal

"I've given you enough time," he said before criticising the media more broadly.

The president argued that the United States could not become a great country with what he described as a dishonest press and urged journalists to "straighten out" the media.

Despite the abrupt ending, Welker was still able to question Trump on several policy issues during the interview, including developments related to Iran and energy prices.