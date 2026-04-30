Rafael Nadal Documentary: Check RAFA Release Date, OTT Platform, And First Poster

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netflix released new posters for RAFA documentary on Nadal.

Series RAFA chronicles Nadal's final career year, fatherhood.

Documentary features interviews with rivals and archival footage.

RAFA aims for Primetime Emmy nominations, potentially non-English first.

Netflix unveils stunning new posters for RAFA, the eagerly awaited documentary on tennis legend Rafael Nadal. The visuals capture his epic struggles with injuries, joys of fatherhood, and the emotional farewell to his stellar career. Set to premiere on May 29, this series promises an intimate look at the man behind the 22 Grand Slams. Fans are buzzing as Netflix teases Nadal's unbreakable spirit with powerful taglines and quotes. Get ready for never-before-seen moments from his final 2024 season.

New Posters Revealed

Netflix has released fresh posters for RAFA, its upcoming four-part documentary series on Rafael Nadal, just ahead of the May 29 premiere. The first poster shows a minimalist image of Nadal lying exhausted on the court after a tough match. It carries the striking tagline, ‘A life beyond limits’.

The second poster features a close-up side profile of Nadal, highlighting his endurance, physical strain, and sheer willpower. Sharing it on social media, Netflix quoted the two-time Olympic champion: “To reach the top, you have to go near the limit - @rafaelnadal”. The post added, “The documentary series RAFA premieres May 29.”

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Series Highlights

Directed by Oscar nominee Zachary Heinzerling, RAFA dives deep into the final year of Nadal’s career in 2024. It covers his battles with injuries, embracing fatherhood, and the tough decision to retire, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The series offers never-before-seen archival footage and fresh interviews with Nadal, rivals like Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, and tennis icon John McEnroe, among others.

Reports say RAFA will compete at the Primetime Emmys, not Sports Emmys. Netflix plans to push it in categories like Best Documentary, Directing, Editing, Cinematography, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, and Score. Being primarily in Spanish, it could be the first non-English project to snag a Best Documentary series Emmy nod.

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Nadal's Legendary Career

At 38, Rafael Nadal boasts 22 Grand Slam titles, including a record 14 on the clay courts of Roland Garros in Paris. He won Olympic singles gold in Beijing 2008 and doubles gold in Rio 2016. Nadal retired in November 2024 after a dominant 112-4 win-loss record at French Open, where he claimed his first title in 2005 and last in 2022. His final French Open match in 2024 ended in a first-round loss to Alexander Zverev, a moment RAFA will revisit.