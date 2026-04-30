Dacoit OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's Film?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dacoit: A Love Story releases on OTT May 8.

Film performed well in cities, struggled elsewhere.

Netflix or Prime Video to stream the movie.

Action-revenge story stars Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur.

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's action-packed Dacoit: A Love Story is racing to streaming screens soon. After a mixed theatrical run, fans are buzzing about its digital debut. Will it land on Netflix or Prime Video? The wait for May 8 has everyone hooked, get ready for revenge, romance, and thrills at home.

Theatrical Performance

The film hit theaters on April 10, 2026, and earned average to good box office numbers in big cities. It did well in A centers like Hyderabad and Bangalore, plus international markets, despite mixed reviews. However, turnout was low in B and C centers and smaller towns due to competition from other movies.

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Expected OTT Release

According to the Deccan Chronicle, Dacoit is set to premiere on OTT on May 8 in multiple languages Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. This date is now widely reported as the planned window. The makers have not given an official statement yet, leaving fans eager for confirmation.

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Platform Confusion

There is buzz and debate over the streaming partner. Earlier reports said Amazon Prime Video bought the digital rights. But recent ones point to Netflix grabbing them, sparking arguments among fans. An official announcement is expected soon, as May 8 is just days away.

Story And Cast

Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit tells the tale of an innocent man falsely jailed who breaks out for revenge. It mixes high-octane action, drama, suspense, and a big robbery. The strong cast includes Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, and others, making it a hot OTT watch.