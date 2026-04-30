As Vijay Eyes Power, A Look Back At Film Stars Who Ruled Tamil Nadu Politics

Tamil Nadu’s political landscape has long blurred the line between cinema and governance, and the 2026 Assembly elections are once again putting that connection in sharp focus. With exit polls hinting that Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) could play a decisive role, fans are eagerly waiting to see if the superstar can translate screen charisma into political power. But this phenomenon is far from new. For decades, Tamil Nadu has witnessed film personalities rise to become some of its most influential political leaders.

M G Ramachandran

M. G. Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, set the foundation for film stars entering Tamil politics. A successful actor, director, and producer, he founded the AIADMK and went on to rule Tamil Nadu for a decade. He served as Chief Minister from 1977 until his death in 1987, establishing a legacy where cinema popularity translated directly into political success.

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J Jayalalithaa

J. Jayalalithaa followed MGR’s path, transitioning from a leading actress to one of India’s most powerful political figures. She became the face of the AIADMK and served as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister for more than fourteen years between 1991 and 2016. Her political career cemented the strong connection between Tamil cinema and leadership in the state.

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M Karunanidhi

M. Karunanidhi was not an actor but played a key role in shaping Tamil cinema as a prolific screenwriter. He worked on films such as Parasakthi, Ponnar Shankar, and Panam. He founded the DMK in 1949, became its president in 1969, and served as Chief Minister for five terms, highlighting how storytelling and politics often intersected in Tamil Nadu.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan entered politics in 2018 by launching his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM). Despite electoral setbacks in 2019 and 2021, he remained active in public life. In 2024, he joined the DMK-led alliance, a move that led to his election as a Rajya Sabha MP in 2025, marking a new phase in his political journey.

Vijay

Vijay is the latest star to step into Tamil Nadu politics with his party, TVK. Contesting against both DMK and AIADMK, he is emerging as a potential “third factor” in the 2026 elections. Exit polls suggest he could play a kingmaker role in a tight contest, continuing the long tradition of film stars shaping the state’s political future.