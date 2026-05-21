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HomeNewsIndia‘Only A Few Questions Were Leaked’: NTA DG Briefs Parliamentary Committee, CBI Probe Underway

‘Only A Few Questions Were Leaked’: NTA DG Briefs Parliamentary Committee, CBI Probe Underway

During the meeting, the NTA Director General faced several questions regarding the investigation into the alleged paper leak and the decision to hold a re-examination.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 21 May 2026 11:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NTA DG denies wholesale paper leak, states few questions surfaced.
  • New question paper is being prepared for June 21 exam.
  • CBI investigation will clarify leak extent and nature.

The Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) told a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Ministry of Education that the agency’s immediate priority is to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination scheduled for June 21, according to sources.

During the meeting, the NTA Director General faced several questions regarding the investigation into the alleged paper leak and the decision to hold a re-examination.

‘Paper Was Not Leaked,’ NTA DG Tells Committee

When questioned about the paper leak, the NTA Director General reportedly denied that the entire paper had been leaked and said that only a few questions had surfaced.

“The paper was not leaked. Information about the leaked questions had been received. Subsequently, the paper was cancelled, and the CBI is currently investigating,” the NTA DG told the committee, according to sources.

He further stated that the agency could not disclose whether the paper was leaked, how many questions were leaked, or the extent of the breach because the matter is under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“Only after the CBI investigation will the full picture be clear,” sources quoted the Director General as saying.

Fresh Question Paper Being Prepared

According to sources, the NTA DG informed the committee that work is currently underway to prepare a fresh question paper for the June 21 examination.

Officials present at the meeting reportedly maintained that they had nothing further to say on the leak allegations at this stage because the investigation is being handled by the CBI.

Government Seeks Swift Action Against Accused

Sources said the government and the NTA have instructed the investigating agency to take swift and strict action against anyone found involved in the alleged paper leak.

Officials also said efforts would be made to ensure that the new academic session is not delayed once the examination scheduled for June 21 is completed.

Exam Reforms To Be Discussed After June 21

Education Ministry officials present during the meeting said discussions on reforming the examination system for next year would take place after the June 21 exam to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The meeting reportedly lasted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and was attended by the NTA Director General along with senior officials from the Ministry of Education.

Before You Go

Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Warns of ‘Economic Storm’ and Adani Fallout

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the National Testing Agency's (NTA) immediate priority?

The NTA's immediate priority is to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination scheduled for June 21.

Did the NTA Director General confirm a paper leak?

The NTA Director General denied that the entire paper was leaked, stating that only a few questions had surfaced and the paper was subsequently cancelled.

Who is investigating the alleged paper leak?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating the alleged paper leak.

Is a new question paper being prepared for the June 21 examination?

Yes, the NTA Director General informed the committee that work is underway to prepare a fresh question paper for the June 21 examination.

When will discussions on examination reforms take place?

Discussions on reforming the examination system for next year will take place after the June 21 exam to prevent similar incidents in the future.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 11:29 PM (IST)
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NEET UG Paper Leak Case Only Few Questions Were Leaked NTA DG Briefs Parliamentary Committee CBI Probe Underway
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