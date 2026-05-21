‘Only A Few Questions Were Leaked’: NTA DG Briefs Parliamentary Committee, CBI Probe Underway

The Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) told a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Ministry of Education that the agency’s immediate priority is to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination scheduled for June 21, according to sources.

During the meeting, the NTA Director General faced several questions regarding the investigation into the alleged paper leak and the decision to hold a re-examination.

‘Paper Was Not Leaked,’ NTA DG Tells Committee

When questioned about the paper leak, the NTA Director General reportedly denied that the entire paper had been leaked and said that only a few questions had surfaced.

“The paper was not leaked. Information about the leaked questions had been received. Subsequently, the paper was cancelled, and the CBI is currently investigating,” the NTA DG told the committee, according to sources.

He further stated that the agency could not disclose whether the paper was leaked, how many questions were leaked, or the extent of the breach because the matter is under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“Only after the CBI investigation will the full picture be clear,” sources quoted the Director General as saying.

Fresh Question Paper Being Prepared

According to sources, the NTA DG informed the committee that work is currently underway to prepare a fresh question paper for the June 21 examination.

Officials present at the meeting reportedly maintained that they had nothing further to say on the leak allegations at this stage because the investigation is being handled by the CBI.

Government Seeks Swift Action Against Accused

Sources said the government and the NTA have instructed the investigating agency to take swift and strict action against anyone found involved in the alleged paper leak.

Officials also said efforts would be made to ensure that the new academic session is not delayed once the examination scheduled for June 21 is completed.

Exam Reforms To Be Discussed After June 21

Education Ministry officials present during the meeting said discussions on reforming the examination system for next year would take place after the June 21 exam to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The meeting reportedly lasted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and was attended by the NTA Director General along with senior officials from the Ministry of Education.