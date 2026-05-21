The NTA's immediate priority is to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination scheduled for June 21.
Explorer
‘Only A Few Questions Were Leaked’: NTA DG Briefs Parliamentary Committee, CBI Probe Underway
During the meeting, the NTA Director General faced several questions regarding the investigation into the alleged paper leak and the decision to hold a re-examination.
- NTA DG denies wholesale paper leak, states few questions surfaced.
- New question paper is being prepared for June 21 exam.
- CBI investigation will clarify leak extent and nature.
Before You Go
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Warns of ‘Economic Storm’ and Adani Fallout
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the National Testing Agency's (NTA) immediate priority?
Did the NTA Director General confirm a paper leak?
The NTA Director General denied that the entire paper was leaked, stating that only a few questions had surfaced and the paper was subsequently cancelled.
Who is investigating the alleged paper leak?
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating the alleged paper leak.
Is a new question paper being prepared for the June 21 examination?
Yes, the NTA Director General informed the committee that work is underway to prepare a fresh question paper for the June 21 examination.
When will discussions on examination reforms take place?
Discussions on reforming the examination system for next year will take place after the June 21 exam to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
‘Only A Few Questions Were Leaked’: NTA DG Briefs Parliamentary Committee
India
Banda Records Country’s Highest Temperature For Third Straight Day At 48.2°C
India
Youth Turn CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Comment Into Yamuna Cleanup Protest: WATCH
India
Umar Khalid Moves Delhi High Court Against Bail Rejection In 2020 Riots Case
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion