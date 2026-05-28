'I Won't Trivialise That Equation': Pooja Bhatt on Why Her Relationship With Bobby Deol Ended

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pooja Bhatt fondly recalls her past romance with Bobby Deol.

She described their time together as magical and Deol as magical.

Bhatt declined to discuss the reasons for their breakup, valuing dignity.

She respects Deol's current family life and career success.

Pooja Bhatt has opened up about her past romance with Bobby Deol, calling it a "magical time" while refusing to discuss why it ended. In a candid interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani, the actor-producer reflected on their relationship with warmth and dignity, emphasizing that some chapters simply close without needing explanation.

Magical Chapter With Bobby Deol

When asked if she was in love with Bobby Deol, Pooja smiled and admitted, "Of course. What's not to fall in love with?" Recalling their time together, she shared, "It was a magical time of my life, and he was a magical human being to be with".

The conversation turned to why she once rejected the film Aashiqui. Pooja revealed that her then-boyfriend was not happy with her film career. When asked if that boyfriend was Bobby Deol, she clarified, "I met Bobby much later in my life".

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Choosing Dignity Over Drama

Unlike many celebrity breakups that become public spectacles, Pooja made it clear she has no interest in revisiting old wounds. "I don't think it is in good taste to sit down today and talk about why my relationship with him ended or was… It was," she said.

She explained that they never denied their relationship back then, but today she values privacy. "He is a married man today, father of grown-up children, and has a wonderful new surge in his career. I loved him in Animal," Pooja noted, showing her support for his recent work.

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"It Worked Till It Didn't"

When pressed about why the relationship didn't last, Pooja offered a simple yet powerful perspective: "It worked till it didn't work. That's it". She added, "I am not going to trivialise that equation. The time I have spent with somebody… By getting into the why it didn't work or… Dignity and grace for the present, for not only your own life but for the people who have been in your life, and the people who they have in their life, is a very important thing to maintain".

Pooja also mentioned that they "grew in different directions," acknowledging that not every relationship is meant to last forever. Her words reflect maturity and respect for Bobby's current life with his wife, Tanya Deol, and their grown-up children. The actor's response showcases her commitment to maintaining dignity and grace, choosing not to reduce their shared history to gossip or speculation about what went wrong.