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English NewsNewsWorldIndian Agents Killed 30 Terrorists In Pakistan? Lashkar Operative's Big Claim Goes Viral On Social Media

Indian Agents Killed 30 Terrorists In Pakistan? Lashkar Operative's Big Claim Goes Viral On Social Media

A video purportedly showing an LeT operative claiming that Indian agents infiltrated Pakistan and eliminated more than 30 terrorists over the past few years has gone viral on social media.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 07:57 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • LeT operative claims India eliminated over 30 terrorists in Pakistan.
  • Operative alleged Indian intelligence operations spanned three years.
  • LeT members were reportedly targeted across various Pakistani cities.
  • The video and these allegations remain independently unverified.

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative has claimed that Indian intelligence agencies infiltrated Pakistan and eliminated more than 30 terrorists over the past few years.

The operative, identified in social media posts as LeT operative Rizwan Hanif, alleged in a video that Indian agents infiltrated Pakistan and carried out a series of targeted killings of terrorists. The video is believed to have been recorded in May but has gone viral on social media now.

In his speech, Hanif claimed that LeT operatives have been unable to live "in peace and tranquillity" in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir because of the alleged campaign by Indian intelligence.

"The intelligence agency of Hindustan has sent its agents. More than 30 incidents have taken place in the past three to four years," the LeT operative said in the purported video, while addressing his supporters.

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Hanif also made derogatory remarks about the followers of other religions, claiming that the operatives of the outfit were being targeted because their "only crime" was that they had a different religious belief.

"Our only crime is that we are people who believe in La ilallah. We do not believe in Ram and Ghanshyam," he can be heard saying in the video.

Claims Of Targeted Killings Across Pakistan

Referring to a string of killings of terror operatives in recent years, Hanif claimed that members of the organisation were targeted in several Pakistani cities. 

He named Peshawar, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot as locations where terrorists were allegedly killed.

Watch the viral video here:

The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.

The remarks come amid repeated reports over the past few years of unidentified assailants targeting individuals linked to banned terror outfits in Pakistan. Following many of those incidents, the phrase "unknown gunman" frequently trended on Pakistani social media.

The claims made in the viral video have not been independently verified, and there has been no official response from Indian authorities.

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Lashkar-e-Taiba's Background

Lashkar-e-Taiba was established in Pakistan during the 1980s by Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, Zafar Iqbal and Abdullah Azzam. The outfit was formed as the armed wing of the Islamist organisation Markaz-ud-Dawa-wal-Irshad during the Soviet-Afghan war.

After the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, the group's activities shifted primarily towards Jammu and Kashmir. LeT has been responsible for several major terror attacks in India and is designated as a terrorist organisation by India, the United Nations, the United States and several other countries.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who claimed Indian intelligence eliminated terrorists in Pakistan?

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative named Rizwan Hanif claimed in a video that Indian intelligence infiltrated Pakistan. He alleged they carried out targeted killings of over 30 terrorists.

What did the LeT operative allege about Indian intelligence activities?

Hanif claimed Indian intelligence agencies eliminated more than 30 terrorists over the past three to four years. He stated LeT operatives could not live peacefully in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir due to these actions.

In which locations did the operative claim terrorists were targeted?

The operative claimed members of the organization were targeted in several Pakistani cities. He specifically named Peshawar, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Muzaffarabad, and Rawalakot.

Have the claims made in the viral video been verified?

No, the authenticity of the video and the claims made by the LeT operative have not been independently verified. Indian authorities have also not issued any official response.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 07:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Lashkar -e- Taiba
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