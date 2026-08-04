Ravi Kishan Trolled Again After ‘Gut Is Your Brain’ Remark, Internet Calls Him ‘Meme Material’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravi Kishan claims that gut is the new brain.

He suggested people think from their gut and not brain.

Netizens mocked comments; some cited scientific gut-brain connection.

This follows prior trolling for calling NEET exam

Actor-politician and BJP MP Ravi Kishan is facing another round of trolling on social media after claiming that people think with their gut rather than their brain. The remark comes days after he was mocked for referring to the NEET protest as a “newspaper” protest. Ravi has now said that the “gut is our brain” and that people “think from their gut.”

Soon after, netizens turned his remarks into a meme fest. While many users mocked Ravi’s comments, others defended him by pointing to the well-established connection between the gut and the brain.

‘Gut Is Your Brain’: Ravi Kishan

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Ravi said, “Do you know the meaning of gut? Gut is your brain,” before gesturing towards his head and suggesting that it is not the “first brain”.

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He went on to say, “What you eat is what you are. You think from your gut. Brain is in your gut.” He also suggested that people no longer use their brains but instead “think” through their gut.

Ravi further referred to the gut as the “first brain”, saying it was earlier considered the “second brain”.

He added, “That I’ve a gut feeling… Why gut feeling? Then we learned that the brain is here. I am eating and it is thinking.”

Banger after Banger 😭 pic.twitter.com/79ytX01ASG — Divya Mishra (@Bhakt_mhakal_ki) August 3, 2026

Internet Reacts To Ravi Kishan’s Remark

The comments sparked a wave of reactions online. “Ordinary people: Dimag Ghutno main hai. Ravi Kishan: Dimag Gut main hai,” one user wrote.

“I’m hallucinating now,” another commented.

“Make Ravi the Health Minister! He will revolutionise treatment of Brain 1 and 2,” a third user posted.

“At least, he is entertaining us harmlessly. Let's enjoy out-of-the-box thoughts,” another wrote.

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One user called his comment about the brain being “unused” particularly meme-worthy. “The most potential meme material is when he says - ‘ab iska istemaal nahin hota’.”

However, not everyone mocked the actor-politician. Some users defended his comments by pointing to the gut-brain connection.

“We may troll him but what he is saying is correct… most of our mood hormones like serotonin is made in our gut… your gut condition can decide whether you will be happy or sad,” one user wrote.

Another added, “He is actually right. Check neuro-gut connection, you will understand.”

Ravi Kishan Trolled Over ‘NEET Newspaper’ Remark

Earlier, Ravi faced criticism on social media after referring to the NEET exam paper as a “newspaper” while speaking about the paper leak controversy outside Parliament.

He called for strict punishment for those accused in the NEET paper leak case, and said, “The 13 criminals (NEET paper leak case) who have been caught, they should be given the harshest punishment… so that in the future, no one in India dares to play with the lives of children or has the audacity to leak the NEET newspaper.”

His use of the term “NEET newspaper” prompted a wave of reactions online, with several users mocking the apparent mix-up between an exam paper and a newspaper.

One user wrote, “BJP MP Ravi Kishan is calling NEET exam paper the ‘NEET Akhbaar’ (newspaper). He doesn’t even know the difference between an exam question paper and a newspaper.”

Another commented, “Ravi Kishan, from when NEET became a newspaper?”

A third wrote, “A lawmaker who can't tell the difference between a newspaper and an exam paper is now expected to shape education policy.”

Ravi Kishan’s Recent Films

On the professional front, Ravi was recently seen in the Netflix film Maa Behen, which also stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film released on June 4.

He also appeared in Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4, which released on July 10. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film is the fourth instalment in the Dhamaal franchise and also stars Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Esha Gupta.