Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jharkhand woman Arpita Sarkar arrested for alleged terror links.

She allegedly connected with Pakistan-backed handlers through JeM operative.

Network allegedly plotted espionage, honey-trapping, minister's son abduction.

A 22-year-old aspiring social media influencer from Jharkhand has become a central figure in a major investigation by the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF). Arpita Sarkar was arrested after investigations alleged she was linked to a Pakistan-backed terror network through suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative Mohammed Hamim Mondal. As the probe continues, authorities are examining her online activity, travel history and alleged connections to determine the extent of her involvement.

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Who Is Arpita Sarkar?

Arpita Sarkar is a resident of Barharwa in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district. According to investigators, she comes from a middle-class family. Her father runs a grocery shop, while her mother, who worked as an anganwadi worker, passed away five years ago.

An English Honours graduate from BSK College in Barharwa, Sarkar reportedly hoped to build a career as a social media influencer and also explored modelling opportunities. Her Instagram account mainly showcased travel content, bike rides and lifestyle posts.

Officials said she frequently travelled between Jharkhand and Kolkata, where her maternal grandparents live. Those visits have now become part of the ongoing investigation.

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How Arpita Allegedly Came Under The STF's Radar

According to the West Bengal STF, Sarkar first connected with Mohammed Hamim Mondal on Instagram nearly four years ago. Investigators allege that the online friendship gradually developed into a romantic relationship.

Mondal, who was arrested in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, is suspected of having links with a Pakistan-backed network allegedly connected to the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Investigators claim Sarkar later came into contact with Pakistan-based handlers through him.

Officials have alleged that the pair became connected with the overseas network only a few months ago, although their personal relationship reportedly began years earlier.

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Alleged Honey-Trap Plot Under Investigation

The STF alleges that Sarkar was being prepared by Pakistan-based handlers to carry out espionage and honey-trap operations in India.

According to officials, digital chats recovered during the probe are being forensically examined after reportedly referring to plans involving unrest near Delhi's Jantar Mantar, procurement of police uniforms and attempts to establish contact with influential individuals.

The STF has further alleged that the network was planning to honey-trap and abduct the son of a West Bengal Minister of State as part of an extortion plot.

Investigators claim the alleged conspiracy was directed by Pakistan-based handlers linked to the Shahzad Bhatti gang. During questioning, names including Rana, Uzair, Abid Jatt and Hamad have reportedly emerged as suspected handlers.

Officials are continuing to verify these claims as the investigation progresses.

Investigation Continues

According to investigators, Sarkar allegedly met Hamim Mondal through Instagram, while another accused, Aditya Singh alias Raj alias Raju, is believed to have first connected with him through an online gaming platform.

The STF alleges Hamim used these digital connections to recruit associates and assign them different operational responsibilities. Aditya, who was arrested in Howrah, is suspected of monitoring the movements of West Bengal Minister of State for Urban Development Umesh Rai and his son before allegedly sharing the information with Hamim.

Sarkar was arrested from Barharwa in Jharkhand and later brought to Purba Bardhaman, where she is set to be produced before a court.

Investigators say the probe remains ongoing, with digital forensic analysis, financial records and electronic evidence expected to play a key role in determining the extent of the alleged network and the involvement of those arrested.