Gen Z Protest Impacting Elections? PK Says Bankipur Bypoll Win Signals Political Shift In Bihar

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English NewsNewsIndiaGen Z Protest Impacting Elections? Prashant Kishor Says Bankipur Bypoll Win Signals Political Shift

Gen Z Protest Impacting Elections? Prashant Kishor Says Bankipur Bypoll Win Signals Political Shift

However, he noted that with voter turnout below 35%, there was no evidence that young voters participated in large numbers.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 09:05 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj won Bihar's Bankipur Assembly bypoll.
  • Kishor linked victory to Gen Z protests, citing low turnout.
  • Jan Suraaj remains independent, aligning solely with Bihar's people.
  • Kishor called win a mandate against CM Samrat Choudhary.

After winning the Bankipur Assembly bypoll in Bihar, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor described the result as a sign of political change in the state. He also suggested that the atmosphere created by recent Gen Z student protests across the country may have influenced the election outcome.

Speaking to reporters after the results were announced, Kishor said the broader political environment shaped by the student movements could have had an impact on voters. However, he acknowledged that the low voter turnout made it difficult to draw any firm conclusions.

According to Kishor, less than 35% of voters cast their ballots in the bypoll, making it impossible to say whether young voters turned out in large numbers to secure his victory.

ALSO READ | Bankipur Bypoll: 5 Reasons Behind BJP's Defeat And Prashant Kishor's Win

Prashant Kishor Links Win to Gen Z Protest Mood

"Gen Z movements may have influenced the election result, but there is no concrete data to show that young people voted in large numbers. Unfortunately, that is the reality," Kishor said.

While pointing to the national mood created by student protests, he stressed that the available voting data did not support any definitive conclusion about youth participation in the election.

His remarks came shortly after Jan Suraaj secured the Bankipur bypoll, which he described as an important political development for Bihar.

ALSO READ | Datia Bypoll Result: Congress' Ghanshyam Singh Defeats BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari

'Alliance Only With the People of Bihar'

Kishor ruled out the possibility of joining any political alliance, saying Jan Suraaj would remain independent.

"We will not become part of any alliance. Our only alliance will be with the people of Bihar. The people of Bankipur chose us over established political parties," he said.

He also thanked both Jan Suraaj workers and those who supported his campaign despite belonging to other political parties.

Claims Support Across Party Lines

Kishor said several supporters from the BJP, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) backed him because they were dissatisfied with the current state of their respective parties.

"I thank not only my active supporters but also those who are not associated with Jan Suraaj and still supported me in the bypoll. Many people from the BJP, Congress and RJD, unhappy with the situation in their own parties, stood by me," he said.

Calling the result primarily a mandate against Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Kishor said he had no personal animosity towards him. However, he claimed that many educated people in Bihar did not favour the chief minister because of his criminal cases and what he described as a lack of qualifications.

Kishor also said the Bankipur bypoll result should serve as a warning for the BJP leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that if Samrat Choudhary had been made chief minister on the basis of caste equations, the party should instead choose another leader from the same community with a clean image.

Before You Go

BIG COUNTING: Prashant Kishor Extends Lead in Bankipur Bypoll After Seventh Round

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Prashant Kishor interpret the Bankipur bypoll win?

Prashant Kishor described the win as a sign of political change in Bihar. He suggested the atmosphere created by recent Gen Z student protests across the country might have influenced the election outcome.

Did Gen Z voters largely contribute to the Bankipur bypoll outcome?

Prashant Kishor suggested Gen Z movements may have influenced the result. However, he noted low voter turnout (less than 35%) made it impossible to definitively conclude that young people voted in large numbers.

Will Jan Suraaj form any political alliances after the victory?

Prashant Kishor stated that Jan Suraaj would not join any political alliance. He emphasized that their only alliance would be with the people of Bihar.

Who supported Jan Suraaj in the Bankipur bypoll?

Jan Suraaj received support from its active workers and individuals from BJP, Congress, and RJD. These supporters backed Kishor due to dissatisfaction with the current state of their respective parties.

What was Prashant Kishor's view on Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary?

Kishor called the result primarily a mandate against CM Samrat Choudhary. He claimed many educated people in Bihar did not favor the CM due to his criminal cases and perceived lack of qualifications.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 09:05 AM (IST)
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Prashant Kishor Gen Z Protest Bankipur Bypoll
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