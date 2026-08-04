Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Udhayanidhi Stalin's alleged Trisha remark sparked political controversy.

His alleged double entendre remark drew widespread political condemnation.

Police registered FIR, subsequently detaining Udhayanidhi Stalin from residence.

DMK rejects allegations, stating Stalin made no Trisha reference.

A political controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu after DMK leader and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin came under criticism over an alleged remark involving actor Trisha. The incident occurred during a public meeting on the Cauvery water dispute in Thanjavur. The comment, made after members of the crowd repeatedly chanted the actor's name, quickly went viral on social media, prompting sharp reactions from the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the BJP.

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Udhayanidhi Stalin's Speech At Cauvery Protest Sparks Debate

Speaking at a rally centred on the Cauvery water issue in Thanjavur, Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the state's water concerns.

In a widely circulated video, he is heard saying, "Not even a drop of Cauvery water has been received. But has the Chief Minister opened his mouth about it? No. He is only concerned with filing 'false cases' against the DMK."

As the speech continued, sections of the audience began chanting "Trisha, Trisha". Udhayanidhi briefly paused, smiled and made a remark that many on social media interpreted as a double entendre involving actor Trisha, who has frequently been linked with Vijay through online speculation.

According to another translation of his Tamil remarks, he said, "Water comes or not, the water should come. I meant the Cauvery."

The statement immediately became the focus of political criticism online.

At what was projected as a farmers protest, Udhayanidhi Stalin made an unnecessary, vulgar and double meaning comment about actress Trisha in front of thousands of men. pic.twitter.com/EvqkGrHKie — Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) August 3, 2026

TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan Condemns The Remark

Reacting to the viral video, TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan criticised Udhayanidhi Stalin, calling the alleged comment inappropriate and unbecoming of a senior political leader.

He wrote, "Absolutely disgusting. Passing such disgraceful comments against anyone is completely unacceptable. It exposes the mindset, political culture, and declining standards of the clan."

The legislator further described the episode as a new low in Tamil Nadu's political discourse.

Absolutely disgusting.



Passing such disgraceful comments against anyone is completely unacceptable. It exposes the mindset, political culture, and declining standards of the Arivalayam clan.



Your announced protest collapsed even before it could begin. Now, desperate for… https://t.co/3nz0iTSRDF — Rhevanth Charan (@rhevanth95) August 3, 2026

BJP Also Attacks DMK Leader

The controversy also drew criticism from the BJP.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy reacted after Udhayanidhi Stalin was detained, saying, "I wholeheartedly welcome the arrest of Udayanidhi Stalin today. It is definitely a bold step by the Tamil Nadu police and the @CMOTamilnadu @TVKVijayHQ and I hope this arrest would be lesson to others who is not bothered about the dignity of women. Now it is for the courts to decide whether freedom of speech is more than the dignity of women."

I wholeheartedly welcome the arrest of Udayanidhi Stalin today. It is definitely a bold step by the Tamil Nadu police and the @CMOTamilnadu @TVKVijayHQ and I hope this arrest would be lesson to others who is not bothered about the dignity of women. Now it is for the courts to… — Narayanan Thirupathy (@narayanantbjp) August 4, 2026

He also said, "Let us see what the Court says, Freedom of Speech or Dignity of the Women! Let’s wait."

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FIR Registered; Police Detain Udhayanidhi Stalin

According to ANI, a large police contingent was deployed outside Udhayanidhi Stalin's residence in Neelankarai after TVK announced a protest over the controversy.

Additional Commissioner of Police Narendran Nair IPS told ANI that an FIR had been registered against Udhayanidhi Stalin over his alleged derogatory remarks concerning Chief Minister Vijay.

The complaint was reportedly filed by the women's wing of TVK at the Thanjavur police station, alleging that the DMK leader made a double-entendre remark involving actor Trisha during the Cauvery protest.

Udhayanidhi Stalin was detained by Chennai Police from his residence following the registration of the FIR.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: DMK leader and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was detained by police from his Chennai residence following an FIR registered against him over his alleged defamatory remarks against Chief Minister Vijay pic.twitter.com/ZdtfL5qVx4 — IANS (@ians_india) August 4, 2026

DMK Rejects Allegation

While the controversy continues to dominate political discussions in Tamil Nadu, according to reports, the DMK has rejected the allegations, maintaining that Udhayanidhi Stalin did not make any reference to actor Trisha during his speech.