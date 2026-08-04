Harshad Chopda Shares First Post After Shivangi Joshi Secures Finale Spot On Lock Upp 2

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harshad initially secured finalist spot, then Shivangi was terminated.

Harshad later sacrificed his spot, making Shivangi Lock Upp's first finalist.

Harshad Chopda thanked fans for their overwhelming support online.

Harshad Chopda has shared his first post after Shivangi Joshi became the first finalist of Lock Upp 2. The actor thanked fans for making “Harshad winning hearts” trend at number five in India and said the overwhelming support was “truly humbling”.

Harshad Chopda’s First Post After ‘Lock Upp 2’ Exit

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Harshad wrote, “To everyone who made Harshad winning hearts trend at #5 in India - thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your love, faith, and unwavering support mean more to me than words can ever express. Knowing that so many of you stood together for me is truly humbling.”

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He added, “I’m grateful for each one of you. Here’s to many more beautiful moments together. Love always.”

To everyone who made

HARSHAD WINNING HEARTS

trend at #5 in India—thank you from the bottom of my heart. ❤️

Your love, faith, and unwavering support mean more to me than words can ever express. Knowing that so many of you stood together for me is truly humbling.

I'm grateful for… — Harshad Chopda (@ChopdaHarshad) August 3, 2026

Shivangi Joshi Becomes First Finalist Of ‘Lock Upp 2’

Shivangi Joshi became the first finalist of Lock Upp 2 following a dramatic turn of events across two episodes. The August 2 episode featured a crucial task to determine the season’s first finalist. Contestants were asked to unanimously choose one housemate who would move closer to the finale. As the task progressed, only Shivangi and Harshad remained inside the cell.

Since Shivangi wasn’t leaving the cell, and Harshad wanted to be the finalist, he told Shivangi that he lost a challenge on purpose to let her win. This led to another set of arguments, and eventually Shivangi chose to step out, allowing Harshad to secure the first finalist spot.

ALSO READ| Shivangi Joshi Becomes First Finalist Of Lock Upp 2 After Harshad Chopda Gives Up His Spot; Fans React

However, the following episode brought another twist. Shreya Kalra used her special advantage, which gave her the power to terminate one contestant. She chose Shivangi, explaining that she was “returning the favour” after Shivangi had previously removed her from the team while serving as gang leader, saying that Shreya was undeserving.

The game took another dramatic turn shortly after Shivangi’s termination. Riteish gave Harshad a crucial choice: since he had secured the first finalist position in the previous episode, he could either retain his spot or step down and allow Shivangi to take his place.

Despite repeated appeals from fellow contestants, who urged him to reconsider and warned him that he might regret the decision, Harshad chose to give up his finalist position.

As a result, Shivangi Joshi became the first finalist of Lock Upp 2.