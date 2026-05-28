Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahesh Bhatt performed last rites for the veteran actress.

Pooja Bhatt has opened up about the life and heartbreaking final days of veteran Bollywood actress Parveen Babi, recalling her warmth, her struggles with mental illness, and the moment her father Mahesh Bhatt stepped forward to perform her last rites when no one else did. Speaking on Vicky Lalwani's YouTube channel, Pooja painted a picture of a woman who was once one of Hindi cinema's biggest stars but spent her last few years battling a reality that few around her truly understood or cared to acknowledge. Her words brought back into focus a chapter of Bollywood history that is as painful as it is important to remember.

Pooja Bhatt's Memories Of Parveen Babi

Pooja shared that her connection with Parveen Babi goes back to her childhood, when her father, Mahesh Bhatt, would take her along to the actress's home. "She was a beautiful woman and she always loved me," Pooja recalled.

One memory in particular has stayed with her over the years. "I'll never forget the way she gave me perfume. That's my memory of Parveen Babi, a wonderful movie star who had a natural instinct to give back," she said. Parveen Babi had carved out a remarkable place for herself in Bollywood, appearing in blockbuster films like Deewar, Shaan, Namak Halal, and Amar Akbar Anthony, and was known as much for her screen presence as for her personality off it.

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Parveen Babi's Tragic Final Days

Pooja did not shy away from speaking about the more difficult parts of Parveen Babi's story. She recalled a particularly distressing episode in which the actress gave an interview at the Stardust office, making serious allegations against Amitabh Bachchan and claiming that she only ate eggs because she believed everything else had been poisoned by the film industry.

"She was saying that Amitji still wanted to kill her," Pooja said, describing the scene as deeply disturbing. What made it worse, she noted, was the response of those present. "People in that office were enjoying the whole spectacle. They were publishing articles while watching this person scream in pain. It was absolutely a tragedy," she said.

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Pooja was careful to clarify that she is not a medical professional and cannot speak to the specifics of Parveen Babi's condition, but made it clear that the actress was unwell, both mentally and physically, in her final years. When Parveen Babi passed away in 2005, her body was left unclaimed at the hospital, with no one coming forward to take responsibility. It was Mahesh Bhatt who stepped in, retrieved her body, and performed her last rites, honouring the bond they had shared over the years.