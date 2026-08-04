Assam Flood Toll Climbs To 87; Nearly 1.3 Lakh Still Affected As IMD Warns Of More Rain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IMD forecasts heavy rain in Northeast, threatening several Assam districts.

Assam's flood death toll has risen to 87 after two more people died in Sivasagar district, while nearly 1.3 lakh people continue to be affected by the deluge despite floodwaters receding in most inundated areas, officials said on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has meanwhile forecast extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya over the next few days, raising concerns for several adjoining districts in Assam.

Two More Deaths Reported In Sivasagar

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two flood-related deaths were reported from Sivasagar during the past 24 hours, taking this year's flood toll in the state to 87.

Although overnight rain was recorded in several flood-hit districts of Upper Assam, officials said water levels have continued to recede in many affected villages, providing some relief to residents.

However, around 1.28 lakh people remain affected across six districts. Sivasagar is the worst-hit district with over 55,000 affected residents, followed by Charaideo with nearly 35,000 and Jorhat with more than 20,000.

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Relief Operations Continue

The state administration is operating 55 relief camps and relief distribution centres across five districts, where more than 11,250 people are currently taking shelter.

Medical and veterinary teams, along with multiple government agencies, remain engaged in relief and rehabilitation efforts across the flood-hit areas.

The ASDMA said floodwaters have submerged around 14,230 hectares of agricultural land. Nearly 55,000 animals have been washed away, while another 35,000 livestock have been affected by the floods.

Authorities also reported damage to embankments, roads, houses, schools and other public infrastructure in several districts.

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IMD Issues Fresh Weather Warning

The IMD has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by extremely heavy rainfall over parts of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, issuing orange and red alerts for several districts.

The forecast covers East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, along with Papumpare, Kurung Kumey, East Kameng, East Siang, Lohit and Changlang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The weather office said the system could impact neighbouring districts in Assam.

A yellow alert has also been issued for most parts of Nagaland, which could affect Assam's Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat districts.

Meanwhile, the Dhansiri river at Numaligarh continues to flow above the danger mark, according to the latest ASDMA bulletin.

(With inputs from PTI)