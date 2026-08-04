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English NewsNewsIndiaUdhayanidhi Stalin Detained Over 'Trisha' Chant Remark At Cauvery Protest; Vijay's TVK Calls It 'Disgusting'

Udhayanidhi Stalin Detained Over 'Trisha' Chant Remark At Cauvery Protest; Vijay's TVK Calls It 'Disgusting'

Udhayanidhi Stalin arrest: Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark during a Cauvery protest has sparked outrage, with the BJP seeking NCW action and the TVK demanding accountability.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 11:10 AM (IST)
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  • Controversy overshadowed Cauvery dispute, focusing on political conduct.

Udhayanidhi Stalin arrest:  Leader of the Opposition and former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested from his home in Neelankarai on Tuesday. A protest organised by the DMK over the Cauvery water dispute snowballed into a major political controversy after a remark by the LoP drew sharp criticism from rival parties. The comments, made during a public gathering in Thanjavur, have triggered outrage, prompted calls for legal action, and shifted attention away from the Cauvery issue to the conduct of political leaders.

"I view the arrest as a comedy. This is an act to divert the attention of the people"

"They have cut the video to their convience and mentioned things that I havent said

Cauvery Protest Overshadowed By Controversial Exchange

Addressing party workers and supporters at the rally, Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised the state government over the Cauvery water dispute, accusing Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay of failing to safeguard Tamil Nadu's interests. He alleged that despite repeated concerns over water sharing, the state had not received its rightful share of Cauvery water.

During his speech, a section of the audience began chanting "Trisha, Trisha", an apparent reference to persistent social media speculation linking actor Trisha Krishnan with the Chief Minister. Instead of ignoring the slogans and continuing with his address, Udhayanidhi paused, smiled, and responded with a remark that many interpreted as a double entendre. Video clips of the moment rapidly spread across social media, fuelling widespread criticism.

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Political Rivals Condemn Remarks

The incident quickly drew reactions from opposition parties, with leaders accusing the DMK of lowering the standard of political discourse.

TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan criticised the episode, describing the DMK's conduct as "absolutely disgusting," and alleging that it reflected the party leadership's declining political standards.

The Tamil Nadu BJP also launched a scathing attack. State chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy described the remark as "disgusting, obscene, vulgar and shameful," adding, "even a rogue or thief who has a mother, wife, daughter would not speak so vulgarly," and "no mother, wife, or daughter would forgive those who speak like that."

The controversy has intensified political exchanges between the ruling establishment and opposition parties, with the focus shifting from the Cauvery dispute to questions surrounding public conduct and political rhetoric.

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BJP Moves National Commission For Women

The fallout has now extended beyond political criticism. The BJP has approached the National Commission for Women (NCW), urging the statutory body to initiate action against Udhayanidhi Stalin over the controversial remarks.

Some BJP leaders have also demanded stricter legal action, including his arrest, arguing that the comments were offensive and unacceptable in public discourse.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has not yet released an official statement responding to the controversy or outlining its position on the issue.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What official action has been taken regarding the remarks?

The BJP has approached the National Commission For Women (NCW), urging the body to initiate action against Udhayanidhi Stalin. Some BJP leaders have also demanded his arrest.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Trisha Krishnan DMK Tamil Nadu Politics Udhayanidhi Stalin C Joseph Vijay Cauvery Dispute
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