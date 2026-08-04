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English NewsNewsIndiaWhatsApp Account Locked? Meta Reviews Multiple Accounts, Restricts Access For 24 Hours

WhatsApp Account Locked? Meta Reviews Multiple Accounts, Restricts Access For 24 Hours

The disruption began around 8 pm, with affected users receiving an "Account in review" notification stating that their activity and device information were being checked for compliance with the platform's terms of service.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 08:05 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • WhatsApp temporarily blocked Indian and other user accounts for review.
  • WhatsApp stated reviews prevent abuse, acknowledging policy enforcement errors.
  • Affected users saw an 'Account in review' message for 24 hours.
  • Frustrated users reported account restrictions on social media platforms.

WhatsApp on Monday locked multiple accounts, including those belonging to users in India, as it placed them under review for up to 24 hours, temporarily blocking access to all features of the messaging platform.

The sudden disruption left several users unable to use the Meta-owned app, prompting many to turn to social media to report the issue and seek assistance.

Responding to the reports, a WhatsApp spokesperson said the company routinely takes action to prevent abuse of its platform but acknowledged that mistakes can occur during the process.

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WhatsApp Says Reviews Aim to Prevent Misuse

We are always working to stay ahead of those trying to abuse our service and ban accounts to help keep other users safe," the WhatsApp spokesperson told PTI.

The spokesperson added that the company sometimes makes errors while enforcing its policies.

"Sometimes we get this wrong and if we do, we try to fix it as quickly as possible to get people back to chatting," the spokesperson said.

Users Encounter 'Account in Review' Message

The issue began surfacing around 8 pm IST, when users reported losing access to WhatsApp without receiving any prior warning.

Affected users saw a message on the app stating: "Account in review. Date requested: 3 Aug 2026. Your account activity and device info is being checked to make sure it follows our terms of service. We will notify you of the result typically within 24 hours."

The notification also included options to learn more about account-related issues, including guidance on using WhatsApp responsibly and information about stolen phones and compromised accounts.

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Affected Users Voice Frustration Online

Several users shared their experiences on social media after discovering that their accounts had been restricted.

One user wrote: "My WhatsApp account has been disabled without any explanation. I have already submitted an appeal, but the review page only displays a generic message stating that it will 'typically be reviewed within 24 hours.' Help me urgently."

Another user, posting from an X account named Saloni, said: "My WhatsApp account was suddenly disabled without any warning. I only use the official app, and my work depends on WhatsApp. Please help. This was so unnecessary."

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why were WhatsApp accounts temporarily blocked?

WhatsApp temporarily blocked accounts as a routine measure to prevent abuse of its platform and keep users safe. The company acknowledged that errors can occur in this process.

What message did users see when their account was under review?

Users saw an

How long does a WhatsApp account review typically take?

The message displayed to users indicated that WhatsApp would typically notify them of the review result within 24 hours. Accounts were generally under review for up to 24 hours.

Did WhatsApp acknowledge any errors in the review process?

Yes, a WhatsApp spokesperson stated that they sometimes make errors while enforcing policies. They try to fix these mistakes as quickly as possible to restore access.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 08:05 AM (IST)
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