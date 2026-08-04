WhatsApp Account Locked? Meta Reviews Multiple Accounts, Restricts Access For 24 Hours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp temporarily blocked Indian and other user accounts for review.

WhatsApp stated reviews prevent abuse, acknowledging policy enforcement errors.

Affected users saw an 'Account in review' message for 24 hours.

Frustrated users reported account restrictions on social media platforms.

WhatsApp on Monday locked multiple accounts, including those belonging to users in India, as it placed them under review for up to 24 hours, temporarily blocking access to all features of the messaging platform.

The sudden disruption left several users unable to use the Meta-owned app, prompting many to turn to social media to report the issue and seek assistance.

Responding to the reports, a WhatsApp spokesperson said the company routinely takes action to prevent abuse of its platform but acknowledged that mistakes can occur during the process.

ALSO READ | 'Zuckerberg Must Apologise Or Lose Safe Harbour': Nishikant Dubey Over PM Video Row

WhatsApp Says Reviews Aim to Prevent Misuse

We are always working to stay ahead of those trying to abuse our service and ban accounts to help keep other users safe," the WhatsApp spokesperson told PTI.

The spokesperson added that the company sometimes makes errors while enforcing its policies.

"Sometimes we get this wrong and if we do, we try to fix it as quickly as possible to get people back to chatting," the spokesperson said.

Users Encounter 'Account in Review' Message

The issue began surfacing around 8 pm IST, when users reported losing access to WhatsApp without receiving any prior warning.

Affected users saw a message on the app stating: "Account in review. Date requested: 3 Aug 2026. Your account activity and device info is being checked to make sure it follows our terms of service. We will notify you of the result typically within 24 hours."

The notification also included options to learn more about account-related issues, including guidance on using WhatsApp responsibly and information about stolen phones and compromised accounts.

ALSO READ | 'Now Honour Your Promise': CJP Urges Govt To Withdraw FIRs After SC Order On Protest-Linked Cases

Affected Users Voice Frustration Online

Several users shared their experiences on social media after discovering that their accounts had been restricted.

One user wrote: "My WhatsApp account has been disabled without any explanation. I have already submitted an appeal, but the review page only displays a generic message stating that it will 'typically be reviewed within 24 hours.' Help me urgently."

Another user, posting from an X account named Saloni, said: "My WhatsApp account was suddenly disabled without any warning. I only use the official app, and my work depends on WhatsApp. Please help. This was so unnecessary."