Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Influencer Faizan Ansari filed police complaint against Abhijeet Dipke.

Ansari alleged prior assaults, urging Dipke's immediate arrest.

Complaint comes amidst ongoing scrutiny, CJP's recent protests.

Social media influencer Faizan Ansari has filed a written complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Delhi against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, alleging that his associates assaulted him in Pune and Aurangabad.

Ansari claimed that two cases had already been registered in connection with the alleged attacks and urged Delhi Police to arrest Dipke immediately.

The complaint comes amid continuing political attention surrounding the CJP, which recently concluded its 37-day protest over the NEET-UG issue.

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Ansari Alleges Assault, Seeks Dipke's Arrest

Speaking to ANI, Ansari said he had submitted documentary evidence along with his complaint.

"Today, I have filed a written complaint against Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the CJP party, with the Delhi DCP, because I have proof that his men attacked me. I was attacked in Pune and in Aurangabad. There are already two cases filed on that. I want the Delhi Police to immediately arrest Dipke," he said.

Ansari also praised the Delhi government and police for detaining Sonam Wangchuk, claiming the action prevented the law-and-order situation in the national capital from worsening.

Ansari Targets Dipke Over Motives

Continuing his remarks, Ansari alleged that Dipke's actions were driven by personal interests.

"I salute the Delhi CM and the police for detaining Sonam Wangchuk at the right time, due to which the atmosphere in Delhi was saved from deteriorating... Dipke is doing everything for his own benefit," he said.

His allegations have not been independently verified, and there was no immediate response from Dipke in the statement provided.

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Fresh Complaint Comes Amid Scrutiny of CJP

Earlier, Surat-based RTI activist Amit Tiwari sought a formal investigation into the finances of Bhagwanrao Dipke, father of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. Tiwari questioned how the salary of a Junior Engineer (JE) could have financed his son's higher education in the United States.

The activist also approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), raising questions about the legal status of the CJP and the tax liability on a ₹1 crore fund pledged by Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Abhijeet Dipke warned the Centre that the CJP would launch a sit-in protest if its demands were not met. He also questioned why the government had not yet paid the promised ₹1 crore compensation to the families of NEET-UG aspirants who died by suicide.

The CJP had led a 37-day protest at Jantar Mantar, which ended on July 25 after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the party said it had received assurances on its other key demands.