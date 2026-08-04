US Military Seeks 'Creative' Ways To Punish Iran After Airstrikes Fail: 'Unconventional'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CENTCOM seeks new, unconventional strategies to pressure Iran.

Current military options prove ineffective amidst rising regional tensions.

Officials review nuclear facilities, aiming to avoid costly ground operations.

US seeks solutions to break deadlock without deeper conflict.

The United States military is exploring unconventional ways to increase pressure on Iran, with the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reportedly inviting defence experts and analysts to propose fresh strategies amid an increasingly complex regional standoff. According to CNN, CENTCOM's intelligence division circulated an email last week encouraging personnel and members of its broader network to submit "new creative and unconventional ways to pressure and punish Iran." The outreach, described by officials as highly unusual, signals that Washington is reassessing its approach as conventional military measures have yet to produce the desired political outcome.

Officials familiar with the initiative said the request reflects the limited options currently available to the administration as it attempts to push Tehran towards negotiations under terms favourable to the United States. One source told CNN that CENTCOM is "looking at everything" while reviewing its wider strategic posture in the region. Responding to questions about the initiative, Captain Timothy Hawkins, a CENTCOM spokesperson, told CNN, "US Central Command has a long history of thinking and working in innovative ways."

Email Sent As Regional Tensions Intensified

The reported brainstorming exercise came shortly before President Donald Trump publicly threatened major military action against Iran before ultimately stepping back following intervention from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who reportedly urged restraint.

In recent weeks, US military operations have focused on weakening Iran's ability to interfere with commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz while simultaneously attempting to increase pressure on Tehran to return to negotiations.

However, intelligence assessments from agencies including the CIA and the Defense Intelligence Agency have reportedly questioned whether sustained air campaigns alone are likely to alter Iran's negotiating position, as per reports. The internal outreach by CENTCOM therefore highlights growing concern within Washington over the effectiveness of its current strategy and the need to consider alternative methods of exerting pressure.

ALSO READ: Indian Agents Killed 30 Terrorists In Pakistan? Lashkar Operative's Big Claim Goes Viral On Social Media

Nuclear Facilities Remain Under Military Consideration

According to sources familiar with military planning, US officials have continued examining contingency plans involving suspected Iranian nuclear facilities, including the heavily fortified Pickaxe Mountain site and other locations believed to contain nuclear-related equipment or material.

Many of these installations are located deep underground, significantly complicating any potential military operation. Officials indicated that successfully targeting such facilities could require ground operations, an option that President Trump has reportedly been unwilling to pursue because of the substantial military and political risks involved.

Although Trump has repeatedly warned of possible action against Iran's nuclear infrastructure and previously claimed that earlier strikes had "obliterated" key facilities, the conflict has become increasingly costly. With at least 18 US service members reported killed during the ongoing confrontation, officials say the administration is weighing more limited military options.

One source described the president's current thinking as seeking a "fireworks" display, symbolic strikes that could demonstrate resolve while creating an opportunity to wind down the conflict without fully eliminating Iran's nuclear capabilities.

ALSO READ: Iran War Hurting Trump? Democrats Overtake Republicans On Economy For First Time In A Decade

Stalemate Raises Questions Over Washington's Next Move

The broader confrontation has increasingly settled into a strategic deadlock, with Iran maintaining its position over the Strait of Hormuz while the United States continues searching for measures capable of shifting Tehran's calculations without becoming embroiled in a deeper military conflict.