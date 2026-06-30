Parasakthi Row Escalates: Sudha Kongara Seeks Rs 8.39 Crore, HC Restrains Satellite Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Sudha Kongara moved court for unpaid 'Parasakthi' film dues.

She also seeks new film release halted until payment cleared.

Court restrained 'Parasakthi' satellite release, producer must respond.

Filmmaker Sudha Kongara has approached the Madras High Court, accusing production house Dawn Pictures of failing to clear her dues for Parasakthi despite the film's theatrical and OTT release. According to court submissions, the director is yet to receive Rs 8.39 crore from her agreed remuneration. She has also sought legal protection against the release of the banner's upcoming film, Idhayam Murali, until her pending payment is settled. The High Court has temporarily restrained the satellite release of Parasakthi and directed the producer to respond before the matter comes up for hearing again on July 8 this year.

Sudha Kongara Moves Court

Sudha Kongara has filed a petition before the Madras High Court under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, alleging that Dawn Pictures has not paid her the full remuneration promised for Parasakthi. According to a report by Bar and Bench, the filmmaker claimed that although the film has already completed its theatrical run and invoices have been raised, Rs 8.39 crore remains unpaid.

During the hearing, it was revealed that Sudha's agreed remuneration stood at Rs 15 crore. After adding GST, the total payable amount came to Rs 17.70 crore. The director told the court that she has received only Rs 9.31 crore so far, leaving the remaining amount outstanding. Her legal team also argued that she had transferred all intellectual property rights related to the film to the producer despite not receiving full payment. The High Court directed that Parasakthi should not have its satellite release until July 8 and asked Dawn Pictures to file its counter by July 7.

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Idhayam Murali Release Under Scanner

Sudha has also requested the court to restrain the release of Dawn Pictures' next production, Idhayam Murali, until her alleged dues are cleared. The upcoming film, starring Atharvaa Murali, Preity Mukhundhan, Kayadu Lohar and Fahadh Faasil, is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 10. Her counsel argued that the producer had publicly described Parasakthi as a commercial success, claiming it earned Rs 100 crore worldwide. It was also submitted that the petition was filed well before the release of Idhayam Murali to avoid any suggestion that the legal action came at the last moment. While Parasakthi has already premiered on ZEE5, Sudha is currently seeking relief only concerning its satellite release.

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Producer's Claim And Next Hearing

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Parasakthi collected Rs 85.10 crore during its lifetime theatrical run. However, Dawn Pictures has maintained that the film grossed Rs 100 crore worldwide within its first 10 days in cinemas. The matter is now scheduled to be heard again on July 8, when the High Court will consider the producer's response and the relief sought by the filmmaker.

Sudha Kongara, known for directing Soorarai Pottru, its Hindi remake Sarfira starring Akshay Kumar, and the Thangam segment in Netflix's Paava Kadhaigal, is now awaiting the court's next hearing as her payment dispute with Dawn Pictures continues.