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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Deool Band 2’ Box Office Day 40: Rs 10 Crore Budget, 634% Profit - Marathi Film Continues Impressive Theatrical Run

‘Deool Band 2’ Box Office Day 40: Rs 10 Crore Budget, 634% Profit - Marathi Film Continues Impressive Theatrical Run

Despite big releases, the Marathi film Deool Band 2 has held strong at the box office. Even in its sixth week, it continues earning steadily, though the film is now nearing the end of its theatrical run.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
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  • It now ranks among Marathi cinema's highest-grossing films.

Even in the face of several big releases, the modestly budgeted Marathi film Deool Band 2 has managed to hold its ground at the box office. The film, which has already delivered an extraordinary return on investment, continues to earn steadily even in its sixth week, though it now appears to be heading towards the end of its theatrical journey.

Despite competition from Ghadakund, the Pravin Tarde directorial maintained its momentum through the sixth weekend. However, with limited screens and declining footfalls, the film is now in its final phase in cinemas.

Deool Band 2 Box Office Collection Day 40

On its 40th day (sixth Monday), Deool Band 2 collected approximately Rs 0.08 crore, marking a noticeable slowdown in its daily earnings. Over the same weekend, the film had earned Rs 0.24 crore on Saturday and Rs 0.38 crore on Sunday, showing that audience interest, while reduced, has not completely faded. 

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With this, the film’s total net collection in India has reached around Rs 73.49 crore. For a film made on a reported budget of just Rs 10 crore, this performance has translated into an impressive Rs 63.49 crore return on investment, or nearly 634% profit.

Second Highest Marathi Film

Deool Band 2 has not only proven to be a commercial success but also one of the standout Marathi films in recent years. The devotional drama now ranks among the top-grossing Marathi films, following titles such as Raja Shivaji, Sairat, and Baipan Bhaari Deva.

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As per current trends, it is also the second-highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026 so far. While its theatrical run is now in its final stretch, the film’s box office journey has firmly secured its place as a major success story for Marathi cinema.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Deool Band 2 still running in theaters?

While Deool Band 2 held its ground for an extended period, its theatrical run is now in its final phase. Limited screens and declining footfalls indicate it is heading towards the end of its journey.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
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Box Office Marathi Film Deool Band 2
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