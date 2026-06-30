Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSanjay Dutt, Mika Singh Promoted As Part Of Welcome To The Jungle Cast But Missing From Film; Here's Why

Sanjay Dutt, Mika Singh Promoted As Part Of Welcome To The Jungle Cast But Missing From Film; Here's Why

Welcome to the Jungle saw several cast changes before release, with stars like Sanjay Dutt, Rahul Dev and Mika Singh exiting the film due to health concerns, scheduling conflicts and other reasons.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Star-studded Welcome To The Jungle experienced significant cast changes.
  • Actors exited citing scheduling conflicts, health concerns, creative issues.
  • Sanjay Dutt, Sharib Hashmi, Rahul Dev were among notable departures.
  • Film still achieved strong box office opening of 72.25 crore.

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle arrived with massive buzz, thanks to its star-studded ensemble and the return of the much-loved comedy franchise. Featuring a huge cast including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon and Lara Dutta, the film quickly became one of the most talked-about releases of the year. However, the final cast looked very different from the original announcement. Several familiar names who were initially attached to the project eventually stepped away before release. From scheduling conflicts to personal concerns, here’s a look at why multiple actors exited the comedy entertainer before it reached theatres.

Welcome To The Jungle Cast Changes

While the film retained a massive ensemble, several actors featured in early announcements and promotional material did not remain part of the final version. Their exits happened for different reasons, ranging from health issues to scheduling clashes and creative concerns.

ALSO READ | 'Abhijeet Dipke Studied In Boston': Internet Slams CJP Founder's 'Privileged' Remark For Samay Raina

Why Actors Left The Film

One of the biggest names to exit was Sanjay Dutt. He was part of the film’s early promotions and had also appeared in initial posters. Reports later suggested that health concerns led to his departure from the project. Sharib Hashmi also stepped away despite shooting a promotional song. Explaining his decision, he said, “I signed the film when there was no clash with any other project, but the shooting got delayed, and by the time the shooting dates came to me, they clashed with the ‘The Family Man Season 3’ schedule. So, I had to say no to ‘Welcome to the Jungle.’”

ALSO READ | Did Raghav Juyal And Niharika NM Just Make Their Relationship Official? Fans Think So

Rahul Dev also exited due to prior work commitments. Speaking about it, he said, “I would have loved to be part of Welcome to the Jungle.” He added that his schedule for Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis made it impossible to continue. Inaamulhaq chose to leave because of multiple concerns, including commitments to his own production work and uncertainty around his character’s arc. He said, “How could I be in a film if I don’t know what kind of world I am going to be part of?”

Singer Mika Singh was also seen in early promotional material. However, he is absent from the final film, and no official reason has been shared regarding his exit.

Box Office Performance

Despite the cast changes, Welcome To The Jungle has managed a solid start at the box office. The film opened with Rs 15.25 crore on Friday, while paid previews added Rs 3.75 crore. Collections improved significantly over the weekend, with Rs 20 crore on Saturday and Rs 24.75 crore on Sunday. After Monday’s business, the film’s India net collection reached Rs 72.25 crore, while the India gross climbed to Rs 85.67 crore, reflecting strong audience interest in the comedy entertainer.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did several actors leave

Multiple actors exited the film due to various reasons, including health concerns, scheduling clashes with other projects, and creative concerns regarding their character's arc.

What was the reason for Sanjay Dutt's departure from

Sanjay Dutt exited the film because of health concerns. He was initially featured in early promotions and posters for the movie.

Why did Sharib Hashmi step away from

Sharib Hashmi left

How did

Despite the cast changes,

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 30 Jun 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Box Office Collection Sanjay Dutt Mika Singh Rahul Dev Entertainment Updates Akshay Kumar Welcome To The Jungle
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Sanjay Dutt, Mika Singh Promoted As Part Of Welcome To The Jungle Cast But Missing From Film; Here's Why
Sanjay Dutt, Mika Singh Promoted As Part Of Welcome To The Jungle Cast But Missing From Film; Here's Why
Celebrities
‘Deool Band 2’ Box Office Day 40: Rs 10 Crore Budget, 634% Profit - Marathi Film Continues Impressive Theatrical Run
‘Deool Band 2’ Box Office Day 40: Rs 10 Crore Budget, 634% Profit - Marathi Film Continues Impressive Theatrical Run
Celebrities
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, Alia Bhatt’s Alpha And Yash’s Toxic Among Most Anticipated Upcoming Films - Check Full List
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, Alia Bhatt’s Alpha And Yash’s Toxic Among Most Anticipated Upcoming Films
Celebrities
'Abhijeet Dipke Studied In Boston': Internet Slams CJP Founder's 'Privileged' Remark For Samay Raina
'Abhijeet Dipke Studied In Boston': Internet Slams CJP Founder's 'Privileged' Remark For Samay Raina
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Donation Theft Row: Opposition Protests in Mumbai Over Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Allegations
Ayodhya Donation Theft Probe: RMO Arjun Dev Transferred After 17 Years as SIT Examines His Role in Ayodhya Donation Theft Case
Ayodhya Donation Theft Row: Dhirendra Shastri Condemns Alleged Donation Theft, Says Culprits Will Face ‘Severe Punishment’
Ayodhya Donation Theft Probe: Police Seeks Court Approval to Question Ayodhya Donation Theft Accused in Jail
Ayodhya Donation: SIT to Submit Final Ayodhya Donation Theft Report in First Week of July
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget