Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Star-studded Welcome To The Jungle experienced significant cast changes.

Actors exited citing scheduling conflicts, health concerns, creative issues.

Sanjay Dutt, Sharib Hashmi, Rahul Dev were among notable departures.

Film still achieved strong box office opening of 72.25 crore.

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle arrived with massive buzz, thanks to its star-studded ensemble and the return of the much-loved comedy franchise. Featuring a huge cast including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon and Lara Dutta, the film quickly became one of the most talked-about releases of the year. However, the final cast looked very different from the original announcement. Several familiar names who were initially attached to the project eventually stepped away before release. From scheduling conflicts to personal concerns, here’s a look at why multiple actors exited the comedy entertainer before it reached theatres.

Welcome To The Jungle Cast Changes

While the film retained a massive ensemble, several actors featured in early announcements and promotional material did not remain part of the final version. Their exits happened for different reasons, ranging from health issues to scheduling clashes and creative concerns.

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Why Actors Left The Film

One of the biggest names to exit was Sanjay Dutt. He was part of the film’s early promotions and had also appeared in initial posters. Reports later suggested that health concerns led to his departure from the project. Sharib Hashmi also stepped away despite shooting a promotional song. Explaining his decision, he said, “I signed the film when there was no clash with any other project, but the shooting got delayed, and by the time the shooting dates came to me, they clashed with the ‘The Family Man Season 3’ schedule. So, I had to say no to ‘Welcome to the Jungle.’”

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Rahul Dev also exited due to prior work commitments. Speaking about it, he said, “I would have loved to be part of Welcome to the Jungle.” He added that his schedule for Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis made it impossible to continue. Inaamulhaq chose to leave because of multiple concerns, including commitments to his own production work and uncertainty around his character’s arc. He said, “How could I be in a film if I don’t know what kind of world I am going to be part of?”

Singer Mika Singh was also seen in early promotional material. However, he is absent from the final film, and no official reason has been shared regarding his exit.

Box Office Performance

Despite the cast changes, Welcome To The Jungle has managed a solid start at the box office. The film opened with Rs 15.25 crore on Friday, while paid previews added Rs 3.75 crore. Collections improved significantly over the weekend, with Rs 20 crore on Saturday and Rs 24.75 crore on Sunday. After Monday’s business, the film’s India net collection reached Rs 72.25 crore, while the India gross climbed to Rs 85.67 crore, reflecting strong audience interest in the comedy entertainer.