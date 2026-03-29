Matka King Release Date: When And Where To Watch Vijay Varma’s New Series

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A gripping new story set in the heart of 1960s Bombay is ready to unfold, as Vijay Varma gears up to headline Matka King. With its release date now confirmed, the Prime Video series promises an intense exploration of ambition, identity, and power, set against a rapidly changing urban landscape. As anticipation builds, the show is already generating buzz for its compelling premise and strong cast.

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Release Date And Platform Confirmed

The much-awaited series Matka King is set to premiere on April 17 on Prime Video. The announcement has heightened excitement among viewers eager to see Vijay Varma in a layered and powerful role.

Directed by Nagraj Manjule, known for acclaimed films such as Fandry, Sairat, and Jhund, the series brings together a strong creative team. It is created and written by Abhay Koranne, adding further depth to the storytelling.

Story Rooted In Ambition And Survival

At the centre of the narrative is Brij Bhatti, played by Vijay Varma, a sharp and ambitious cotton trader striving to build a name for himself. Set against the bustling streets, crowded chawls, and evolving power structures of Bombay, the story traces his journey towards legitimacy and respect.

What begins as a bold idea gradually transforms into something far larger, pulling people from different walks of life into its orbit. As the stakes rise, the series delves into themes of ambition, power, and belonging, making for a compelling watch.

Strong Ensemble Cast Adds Depth

Alongside Vijay Varma, the series features Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover in key roles.

With its amalgamation of period storytelling, layered characters, and high-stakes drama, Matka King aims to offer a cinematic OTT experience that resonates with a wide audience.