Who Is Sahher Bambba? The Actress Starring In Aryan Khan's The Ba**ds of Bollywood*

Who Is Sahher Bambba? The Actress Starring In Aryan Khan’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood*

Netflix unveiled the first look of The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, Aryan Khan’s debut directorial series.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 04:32 PM (IST)
The teaser is filled with stylish visuals, drama, and action that instantly caught viewers’ attention.

1/9
Actor Lakshya plays the lead role, building on the praise he earned for his film Kill.
2/9
The series also stars actress Sahher Bambba as the leading lady.
3/9
Sahher made her debut in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019) opposite Karan Deol.
4/9
She has appeared in web shows like The Empire and Dil Bekaraar, showcasing her acting range.
5/9
Sahher was also featured in B Praak’s hit music video Ishq Nahi Karte with Emraan Hashmi.
6/9
A preview of the series is set for August 20, though the official release date has not yet been disclosed.
7/9
Sources confirmed that Aryan Khan chose Lakshya and Sahher as fresh faces to lead the show.
8/9
Aryan will not personally promote the series, avoiding media interviews and influencer activities.
9/9
The cast also includes Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.
Published at : 18 Aug 2025 04:32 PM (IST)
Sahher Bambba
