Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karisma Kapoor leads ZEE5's dark psychological thriller 'Brown'.

Action sequel 'Dhurandhar' streams; 'Office Romance' offers rom-com.

'Gullak' Season 5 continues exploring relatable middle-class family life.

'Patriot', 'Pyramid Scheme', 'Teach You Lesson' also stream.

The first Friday of June brings a packed slate of new entertainment for streaming enthusiasts. Whether you're in the mood for a family drama, a political thriller, a gripping crime mystery, a romantic comedy or a high-octane action film, major OTT platforms have something for every viewer this week.

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1. Dhurandhar: The Revenge - JioHotstar

Following its theatrical success, Dhurandhar: The Revenge makes its OTT debut this week. The action-packed sequel sees Ranveer Singh return as Hamza Ali Mazari for another dangerous mission filled with espionage, personal vendettas and high-stakes confrontations. Packed with intense action sequences, chase scenes and unexpected twists, the film aims to build on the momentum of its predecessor. Viewers who missed it in cinemas can now catch the thriller from home.

2. Brown - ZEE5

Among the week's standout releases, Brown marks Karisma Kapoor's return in a dark and emotionally complex role.

Based on Abheek Barua's novel City of Death, the psychological thriller unfolds in Kolkata's shadowy underworld. Karisma stars as Rita Brown, a disgraced former police officer struggling with alcoholism and painful memories from her past. When a serial killer begins targeting young women, she is drawn back into service and partnered with junior officer Arjun Sinha. As the investigation deepens, Rita uncovers disturbing secrets while confronting personal demons that continue to haunt her. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the series also features Surya Sharma and Jisshu Sengupta.

3. Office Romance - Netflix

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein lead this workplace romantic comedy that mixes humour with office drama.

Office Romance follows two ambitious professionals whose unexpected relationship quickly becomes complicated. Keen to keep their romance away from curious colleagues, they attempt to separate their personal and professional lives. However, emotions soon take over, creating a series of awkward, entertaining and increasingly chaotic situations that threaten both their careers and workplace stability.

4. Gullak Season 5 - SonyLIV

One of India's most beloved family dramas, Gullak is back with its new season. The series continues to capture the charm of everyday middle-class life, blending humour, emotional moments and relatable challenges.

Annu faces important decisions about his future and career aspirations, while Aman finds himself dealing with unexpected developments that make him more guarded than before. Meanwhile, Shanti unexpectedly enjoys internet fame alongside Bittu Ki Mummy, and Santosh's attempts to modernise the household create several light-hearted situations.

5. Patriot - ZEE5

Headlined by Mammootty, Mohanlal and Kunchacko Boban, Patriot arrives as one of the most anticipated Malayalam releases of the week.

The political thriller centres on Dr Daniel James, a technology expert who discovers that surveillance software he helped develop is being used for troubling purposes. Determined to expose the truth, he teams up with former soldier Rahim Naik and trusted associate Michael Devassy. Blending political intrigue, suspense and action, the film explores the consequences of technology in the wrong hands. It will stream in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

6. The Pyramid Scheme - Prime Video

Set against the backdrop of a small town driven by ambition and aspiration, The Pyramid Scheme follows Goldy, a shopkeeper from Haridwar, and Manoj, a man searching for financial success and social recognition.

Inspired by the influential Tarun Bajaj, the pair launch a multi-level marketing empire that rapidly expands. As their venture grows, they become trapped in an increasingly dangerous cycle of greed, deception and unforeseen consequences.

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7. Teach You A Lesson - Netflix

This Korean action drama explores a society grappling with rising violence in schools.

In response to the growing crisis, authorities establish the Educational Rights Protection Agency (ERPA), a controversial organisation tasked with restoring order through unconventional means. As the agency's influence expands, questions emerge about where discipline ends and vigilantism begins. Teach You A Lesson features Kim Mu Yeol, Lee Sung Min, Jin Ki Joo and Pyo Ji Hoon in key roles.