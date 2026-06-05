Gullak 5 Review | Mishras Finally Get Wi-Fi, But Script Keeps Buffering On Emotional Highs

The beloved web series Gullak returns with its fifth season, continuing its heartfelt portrayal of middle-class life and everyday family dynamics. Over the years, the Mishra family has become more than just fictional characters for viewers, evolving into a relatable reflection of real households and their simple joys, struggles, and emotions. This season carries forward that legacy, even as it introduces subtle changes in tone and character dynamics.

Life In Mishra Household

The story once again centres around the Mishra family, where life has taken several new turns. WiFi has now entered the household, the children have grown up, and each family member is dealing with their own evolving responsibilities and personal situations.

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Aman Mishra is navigating his own secretive plans, Annu Mishra is also dealing with changes in his life, and Santosh Mishra continues to juggle responsibilities, including house maintenance and aspirations of moving to a better home. On the other hand, Bittu’s mother surprises everyone by becoming a blogger, constantly capturing moments on her phone and adding a modern twist to the neighbourhood dynamics.

These everyday developments bring humour and familiarity, keeping the series grounded in its signature storytelling style.

Familiar World With An Emotional Shift

At its core, Gullak 5 remains a deeply relatable portrayal of middle-class aspirations, relationships, and emotional bonds. However, one of the most noticeable changes this season is the recasting of Annu Bhaiya, now played by Anant Joshi instead of Vaibhav Raj Gupta.

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The transition initially feels significant for long-time viewers, as the original portrayal had built a strong emotional connection over the seasons. However, Anant Joshi gradually settles into the role and manages to maintain the essence of the character without disrupting the overall flow of the narrative.

While the series continues to entertain and connect emotionally, this season feels slightly less warm compared to earlier ones. The emotional impact is still present, but not as strong or consistent as before.

Performances Keep Series Grounded

The cast continues to be one of the strongest pillars of the show. Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar, Sunita Rajwar, and Heli Shah deliver consistent and effective performances, keeping the authenticity of the Mishra family intact.

Anant Joshi, stepping in as Annu Bhaiya, takes a couple of episodes to fully settle into the character. However, once he does, he manages to leave a strong impression and blends well into the established world of the series.

Writing And Direction

Created by Shreyansh Pandey and written by Vidit Tripathi, the series continues to rely on its simple yet impactful storytelling style. The writing stays engaging, though there is scope for more sharpness in dialogue and emotional depth to elevate certain moments further.

Directors Abhay Raut and Shreyansh Pandey maintain the grounded tone of the series, ensuring continuity in its slice-of-life approach. The storytelling remains consistent with the show’s identity, focusing on small but meaningful moments from everyday life.

Verdict

Gullak 5 continues to be a warm and relatable family drama that stays close to its roots. While it may not fully match the emotional highs of earlier seasons, it still offers heartfelt storytelling, strong performances, and a comforting viewing experience that keeps audiences connected to the Mishra family’s world.





