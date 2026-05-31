Main Vaapas Aaunga OTT Release: Where To Watch Diljit Dosanjh’s Romantic Drama After Theatres

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diljit Dosanjh stars in Imtiaz Ali's historical romance drama.

Film releases theatrically on June 12, 2026.

Story explores tragic love across two timelines.

Movie will stream on Netflix post-theatrical run.

Diljit Dosanjh fans, get ready, he’s coming back. The beloved singer-actor returns in Main Vaapas Aaunga, a heartfelt period romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali. Slated for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026, the film stars Diljit alongside Vedang Raina and Sharvari. Set against a major historical backdrop, it tells a tragic love story spanning two timelines. And yes, it’s heading to Netflix after its cinema run. Read on for all the details, quotes, and why this may be June’s most Emotional Bollywood hit.

Main Vaapas Aaunga OTT Release

Main Vaapas Aaunga is one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of June 2026. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is “fundamentally a love story set during a significant historical event”. It will face off against Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhagya Vidhata at the box office on the same release date, June 12.

This marks Diljit Dosanjh’s second collaboration with Imtiaz Ali. Their previous project, Amar Singh Chamkila, was released directly on Netflix. Confirming the pattern, Main Vaapas Aaunga will also stream on Netflix following its theatrical run, as shown on the movie’s official posters. However, the creators have not yet announced the exact OTT release date. Typically, Bollywood films hit streaming platforms 45 to 60 days after their cinema debut.

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About Main Vaapas Aaunga

The story centers on the love between Vedang Raina and Sharvari, which turns tragic after a pivotal historical event. The narrative explores “emotional distance and separation” across two timelines.

Television mogul Ektaa Kapoor was among the first to view the film before its theatrical release. Sharing her thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), she said Main Vaapas Aaunga “illustrates how different generations experience love and life. She described it as a “heart-wrenching kind of love” between two people who fell in love “in a time without mobile phones and digital media”.

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Ektaa called Vedang Raina the “standout performer” in the film. “He is incredibly charming, and as a sardarji, he is sure to win hearts! So impressed with what he has accomplished in this film,” she wrote. She also praised Sharvari’s “commanding screen presence” and referred to Naseeruddin Shah as an “icon”. Regarding Diljit, Ektaa noted that “he has provided a subtle performance”.

The film is produced by Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment, and Window Seat Films. With its powerful cast, emotional depth, and Imtiaz Ali’s signature storytelling, Main Vaapas Aaunga is poised to be a memorable romantic drama when it arrives in theaters on June 12.