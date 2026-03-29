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Fresh off the praise for his performance in Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna is once again making headlines, this time for a dramatic transformation that has caught his fans' attention. On his birthday, a glimpse of his upcoming film Mahakali dropped. The reveal has not only sparked curiosity but also heightened anticipation around his much-talked-about Telugu debut.

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First Look Reveal Creates Buzz

Happy Birthday #AkshayeKhanna sir, a true actor who proves that real talent doesn't need noise. Effortless screen presence, powerful performances, and unmatched class always stand out 🎭🎬



Its an absolute honour working with you. Can’t wait to show the world what we’ve created… pic.twitter.com/xiblaH8voc — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) March 28, 2026

Filmmaker Prasanth Varma marked the occasion by sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Akshaye Khanna as Shukracharya. The look instantly stood out, showcasing a powerful and intense transformation that hints at a layered character.

Alongside the visual, the director shared a heartfelt note praising the actor’s craft. He wrote, “Happy Birthday #AkshayeKhanna sir, a true actor who proves that real talent doesn't need noise. Effortless screen presence, powerful performances, and unmatched class always stand out. It's an absolute honour working with you. Can’t wait to show the world what we’ve created together! Updates coming soon! #Mahakali #Adhira #JaiHanuman.”

The post quickly gained traction, with audiences expressing excitement about the collaboration.

Akshaye Khanna As Shukracharya

In Mahakali, Akshaye Khanna steps into the role of Shukracharya, a revered figure from Hindu mythology known for his wisdom and influence. The character is expected to bring depth and gravitas to the narrative, aligning with the film’s mythological roots.

Directed by Puja Kolluru, the project forms part of the expanding Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). This universe already includes the successful Hanu-Man and continues to grow with upcoming titles such as Jai Hanuman and Adhira.

A Notable Telugu Debut

What makes Mahakali even more significant is that it marks Akshaye Khanna’s entry into Telugu cinema. The film centres on a female superhero, portrayed by Bhoomi Shetty, and blends mythology with modern storytelling.

With audiences increasingly embracing fresh narratives, the film’s concept has already generated considerable interest. It is slated for release on May 15, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.

What’s Next For Akshaye Khanna?

Beyond Mahakali, Akshaye Khanna is set to appear in Ikka, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra. In the film, he will share screen space with Sunny Deol and is expected to portray the primary antagonist.

The cast also includes Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The project is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release on Netflix, marking yet another intriguing addition to the actor’s upcoming slate.