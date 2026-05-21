Netflix Dops 'The Boroughs', Know When To Watch The Duffer Brothers' New Sci-Fi Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The Boroughs, new sci-fi series by Duffer Brothers, released May 21.

All eight episodes are available for binge-watching on Netflix.

Series explores supernatural mystery in a New Mexico desert town.

Features a star-studded cast including Alfred Molina and Geena Davis.

The wait is finally over for fans of supernatural thrillers. The Boroughs, the latest sci-fi mystery series backed by the Duffer Brothers, officially arrives on Netflix today, May 21. Ever since the project was announced, excitement has steadily grown online, with viewers eager to see whether the creators of Stranger Things can deliver another gripping binge-worthy phenomenon.

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When Will The Boroughs Stream On Netflix?

Netflix is sticking to its binge-release format for the series. All eight episodes of The Boroughs will be available to stream simultaneously once the show goes live on the platform.

Viewers in India can begin watching the series at 12:30 PM IST today.

Unlike staggered weekly releases, Netflix is dropping the entire season in one go, allowing fans to dive straight into the mystery without waiting for new episodes each week.

What Is The Boroughs About?

Set in a seemingly peaceful desert town in New Mexico, The Boroughs begins with an atmosphere of calm that slowly unravels into fear and uncertainty. Beneath the ordinary routines of the town’s residents lies a chilling supernatural presence that soon starts targeting locals.

As panic spreads through the community, an unlikely group is forced to come together to uncover the truth behind the terrifying force before the situation spirals beyond control.

While the show carries the eerie suspense and supernatural tension that made Stranger Things a worldwide success, The Boroughs appears to take a more mature emotional approach. Instead of centring on teenagers, the story explores adulthood, regret, ageing, painful memories and the fear of time slipping away, blending emotional depth with science-fiction horror.

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Star-Studded Cast Of The Boroughs

The series features an impressive ensemble cast led by Alfred Molina, widely recognised for his role as Doctor Octopus. Joining him are Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Bill Pullman, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters, Kathryn Newton and Jett Klyne among others.

With the Duffer Brothers once again diving into supernatural storytelling, expectations are naturally high. Fans are especially eager to see how The Boroughs balances mystery, emotional storytelling and unsettling sci-fi elements in a completely new setting.