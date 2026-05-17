Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yograj Singh seeks anticipatory bail after FIR.

FIR alleges offensive remarks about women in series.

Court to hear bail plea amidst strong opposition.

Web series 'Lukkhe' faces controversy and backlash.

The legal spotlight has shifted firmly onto Yograj Singh, who has now approached the court seeking anticipatory bail after an FIR over alleged remarks in the web series Lukkhe. However, even as he moves to secure relief, the complainant has made it clear that the plea will be strongly contested, setting the stage for a closely watched courtroom battle.

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh’s Father Yograj Singh Faces FIR Over Misogynistic Dialogue In Prime Video's Lukkhe

Bail Plea Filed After FIR

The controversy stems from a police complaint registered in Chandigarh on May 14, following objections to certain dialogues from Lukkhe that circulated widely online. Filed by advocate Ujjval Bhasin along with advocate Jatin Verma, the complaint alleges that the lines were offensive towards working women and promoted misogynistic views.

In response, Yograj Singh has sought pre-arrest bail. The court has issued notices to the state authorities and fixed May 20 as the next date of hearing, when further arguments are expected to unfold.

Complainant Signals Strong Opposition To Bail

#WATCH | Chandigarh: On Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh moving anticipatory bail plea in connection with FIR over his remarks in web series ‘Lukkhe’, Advocate Ujjval Bhasin says, “…the court has set May 20 as the date for hearing. Police will come with their reply and we will… pic.twitter.com/6iHyqJKfw1 — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2026

As the case moves towards its next hearing, the complainant has made it clear that the anticipatory bail plea will be firmly contested. Speaking about the legal proceedings, advocate Ujjval Bhasin indicated that the matter is set to intensify in court, with the prosecution preparing its response.

He said, “…the court has set May 20 as the date for hearing. Police will come with their reply and we will be present to oppose the bail. Ladies counsels will be there as well, since there is a lot of anger among women over the remark, which is derogatory in nature…we have faith in the law and are hopeful that the bail would not be granted…we are also trying to add a section for hurting religious sentiments…the FIR is not only on Yograj Singh but the whole team…”

Viral Scene At Centre Of Controversy

The row stems from a widely circulated scene in which Yograj’s character allegedly makes a remark suggesting that a woman’s place is “at the stove during the day and for intimacy at night” while addressing a female police officer. The clip quickly drew criticism online, with many users calling it derogatory and insensitive.

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About ‘Lukkhe’ And Wider Backlash

The series Lukkhe, directed by Hardik Gajjar, premiered on Prime Video on May 8. Set against Punjab’s underground rap scene, the show follows a young athlete who goes undercover to dismantle a narcotics network.

Featuring actors like Raashii Khanna and others, the show has also faced criticism from sections of the Sikh community. Online users expressed discomfort over a character being named ‘Gurbani’, a term of religious significance, although no formal legal complaint has been filed on that issue.