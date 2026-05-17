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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesYuvraj Singh's Father Yograj Singh Seeks Anticipatory Bail In 'Lukkhe' Row, Complainant Pushes Back

Yuvraj Singh's Father Yograj Singh Seeks Anticipatory Bail In 'Lukkhe' Row, Complainant Pushes Back

Yograj Singh seeks anticipatory bail in ‘Lukkhe’ FIR case as complainant Ujjval Bhasin opposes plea, citing derogatory remarks and public outrage.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 17 May 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Yograj Singh seeks anticipatory bail after FIR.
  • FIR alleges offensive remarks about women in series.
  • Court to hear bail plea amidst strong opposition.
  • Web series 'Lukkhe' faces controversy and backlash.

The legal spotlight has shifted firmly onto Yograj Singh, who has now approached the court seeking anticipatory bail after an FIR over alleged remarks in the web series Lukkhe. However, even as he moves to secure relief, the complainant has made it clear that the plea will be strongly contested, setting the stage for a closely watched courtroom battle.

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh’s Father Yograj Singh Faces FIR Over Misogynistic Dialogue In Prime Video's Lukkhe

Bail Plea Filed After FIR

The controversy stems from a police complaint registered in Chandigarh on May 14, following objections to certain dialogues from Lukkhe that circulated widely online. Filed by advocate Ujjval Bhasin along with advocate Jatin Verma, the complaint alleges that the lines were offensive towards working women and promoted misogynistic views.

In response, Yograj Singh has sought pre-arrest bail. The court has issued notices to the state authorities and fixed May 20 as the next date of hearing, when further arguments are expected to unfold.

Complainant Signals Strong Opposition To Bail

As the case moves towards its next hearing, the complainant has made it clear that the anticipatory bail plea will be firmly contested. Speaking about the legal proceedings, advocate Ujjval Bhasin indicated that the matter is set to intensify in court, with the prosecution preparing its response.

He said, “…the court has set May 20 as the date for hearing. Police will come with their reply and we will be present to oppose the bail. Ladies counsels will be there as well, since there is a lot of anger among women over the remark, which is derogatory in nature…we have faith in the law and are hopeful that the bail would not be granted…we are also trying to add a section for hurting religious sentiments…the FIR is not only on Yograj Singh but the whole team…”

Viral Scene At Centre Of Controversy

The row stems from a widely circulated scene in which Yograj’s character allegedly makes a remark suggesting that a woman’s place is “at the stove during the day and for intimacy at night” while addressing a female police officer. The clip quickly drew criticism online, with many users calling it derogatory and insensitive.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Says Shah Rukh Khan Wanted Him In Main Hoon Na; Farah Khan Reacts

About ‘Lukkhe’ And Wider Backlash

The series Lukkhe, directed by Hardik Gajjar, premiered on Prime Video on May 8. Set against Punjab’s underground rap scene, the show follows a young athlete who goes undercover to dismantle a narcotics network.

Featuring actors like Raashii Khanna and others, the show has also faced criticism from sections of the Sikh community. Online users expressed discomfort over a character being named ‘Gurbani’, a term of religious significance, although no formal legal complaint has been filed on that issue.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Yograj Singh approached the court?

Yograj Singh has approached the court seeking anticipatory bail after an FIR was registered against him. This follows objections to certain dialogues from his web series 'Lukkhe'.

What is the specific complaint against Yograj Singh's web series 'Lukkhe'?

The complaint alleges that dialogues from 'Lukkhe', particularly a scene involving a female police officer, were offensive towards working women and reinforced misogynistic attitudes.

When is the next hearing for Yograj Singh's anticipatory bail plea?

The court is expected to hear Yograj Singh's anticipatory bail plea further on May 20. Notices have been issued to state authorities.

Has there been any other criticism of the web series 'Lukkhe'?

Yes, the series has also faced criticism from sections of the Sikh community. Users expressed discomfort over a character being named 'Gurbani', a term of religious significance.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yuvraj Singh Yograj Singh ENtertainment News Chandigarh News Lukkhe
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